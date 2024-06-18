Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,835 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,433 in the last 365 days.

Foreign Agents Law: Georgian ministries received 10 times more EU funds than civil society, EU says 

The European Union regrets the increasing number of reported acts of intimidation, threats and physical assaults on civil society representatives, political leaders, civil activists and journalists in Georgia, EU Lead Spokesperson Peter Stano said today in a statement.  “The EU,...

You just read:

Foreign Agents Law: Georgian ministries received 10 times more EU funds than civil society, EU says 

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more