Reporting guidance for the One Health surveillance data collection

Abstract

This technical report aims at guiding the data reporting to EFSA of analytical test results and the related metadata generated in the context of the One Health surveillance activities carried out by Member States under their direct grant agreements. The objective is to explain in detail the individual data elements that are included in the EFSA Standard Sample Description version 2 (SSD2) data model. The guidance is intended to support the reporting countries in data transmission using eXtensible Markup Language (XML) data file transfer through the Data Collection Framework (DCF) according to the protocol described in the EFSA Guidance on Data Exchange version 2 (GDE2). The data elements are explained, including information about data type, list of allowed terms and associated business rules. Instructions about how to report common sampling schemes are also provided to ensure harmonised reporting among countries.

© European Food Safety Authority

