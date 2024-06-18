Computer Aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Computer Aided Facility Management (CAFM) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Computer Aided Facility Management (CAFM) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Computer Aided Facility Management (CAFM) Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the computer aided facility management (cafm) market size is predicted to reach $1.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%.

The growth in the computer aided facility management (cafm) market is due to The growing popularity of virtual workplaces. North America region is expected to hold the largest computer aided facility management (cafm) market share. Major players in the computer aided facility management (cafm) market include International Business Machines Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Fortive Corporation, Bentley Systems, Eptura, Brightly Inc..

Computer Aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Segments

• By Component: Solution, Services

• By Deployment: On-Premises, Cloud

• By Industry: IT And Telecom, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance(BFSI), Manufacturing, Energy And Utilities, Government And Defense, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Retail And CPG, Transportation And Logistics, Other Industries

• By Geography: The global computer aided facility management (cafm) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Computer-Aided Facility Management (CAFM) refers to the use of computer software and technology to manage and optimize the various aspects of facility operations and maintenance. CAFM systems are designed to streamline facility management processes, improve efficiency, and enhance the overall performance of facilities. The purpose of CAFM is to centralize and automate the management of facilities, including buildings, infrastructure, and assets, to ensure their effective operation and maintenance.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Computer Aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Characteristics

3. Computer Aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Trends And Strategies

4. Computer Aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Computer Aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size And Growth

……

27. Computer Aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Computer Aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

