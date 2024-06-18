Enhanced Connectivity to Madhya Pradesh Offers New Opportunities for Exploration
New intra-state air service links major citiesBHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Madhya Pradesh is an offbeat multispecialty destination of first choice for international travelers and has something special for everyone. We have a plethora of experiential tourism choices for the discerning international traveler. Often referred to as the ‘Heart of Incredible India’, it is a land of unparalleled beauty and historical significance. For the International traveler, Madhya Pradesh is an immersive journey through a land that epitomizes the essence of India's culture, history, biodiversity, and rural heritage.
The State is naturally blessed to offer distinctive and varied terrains and completely different experiences within short distances. Good connectivity has always added convenience and ease to the travel explorer. Madhya Pradesh’s Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launched a new intra-state air service named 'PM Shri Paryatan Vayu Seva' by flagging off the inaugural flight service on the 13th of June 2024 from Bhopal to Jabalpur. This service will connect various cities of Madhya Pradesh which include-
● Bhopal- the state capital and city of lakes with 2 UNESCO world heritage sites in the near vicinity.
● Indore- the commercial capital of Madhya Pradesh and gateway to Mandu (medieval charm), Omkareshwar (spiritual/mystic attraction), and Maheswar (quaint rustic beauty).
● Jabalpur- another spiritual/mystic attraction.
● Gwalior- the historic city which has the Gwalior fort, with many hidden experiential tourism hidden jewels including, Mitaoli, Padavali, Bateshwar, Kalkanath, and Chambal rock art.
● Ujjain- a city of deep spiritual and mystic experiences.
● Rewa- raw and rustic experiential tourism charm with a number of scenic spots and waterfalls.
● Khajuraho- Renowned UNESCO World Heritage site with magnificent temple architecture.
● Singrauli- the power hub of the State.
Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) will operate this new air service. It is being run on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis with M/s Jet Serve Aviation Private Limited (Flyola).
"These aircraft are very safe, comfortable, and meet international standards. We are going to provide the best and regular service at competitive prices," according to Mr. Sheo Shekhar Shukla Principal Secretary, Tourism & Culture Govt of M.P. and Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board “We have commenced our intra-state air services with six-seater twin-engine aircrafts. If the response is good, we will be introducing 11-seater and then 20-seater aircraft and so on to expand this service" he added.
Clean and green Madhya Pradesh is one of the most popular travel destinations in India and created a record of footfalls in 2023 with an increase in tourism footfalls of 3 times compared to 2022. Madhya Pradesh as a State is also reputed as a safe destination for travel, especially for solo women travelers. Deep spiritual and religious tourism authentic experiences in Madhya Pradesh is an emerging highlight trend.
Sanjay V Shetye
Vinsan Graphics
+91 98238 77416
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
Break Away in Madhya Pradesh | Explore The Heart of Incredible India | MP Tourism