Brancy Firm Launches First Business Magazine with Worldwide Authors
In this cover, we have three esteemed trainers and two best participants in Thought Leadership Program
This collaborative effort offers a wealth of knowledge and diverse perspectives on critical business issues.
Brancy Firm's First Business Magazine is a valuable resource for anyone seeking to stay informed about the latest trends and insights in the world of business.”JAKARTA, INDONESIA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brancy Firm, a leading public relations agency , proudly announces the launch of its first Business Magazine. This exciting publication is part of the Thought Leadership Program organized by Bliss Education Center, aiming to provide a global platform for industry leaders to share their insights and expertise.
Coach Herdiana Dewi Nurfika, Founder & CEO of both Brancy Firm and Bliss Education Center, expressed her enthusiasm: “Our goal is to empower industry leaders by giving them exposure and a platform to share their expertise. We are thrilled to present this magazine featuring such a distinguished group of authors.”
The inaugural edition of the magazine includes contributions from 26 renowned authors worldwide. Among them are three esteemed trainers from the Thought Leadership Program: Coach Herdiana Dewi Nurfika, Prof. Nada Ratković, Mike Litman, and Dr. Rosalind Willis. Additionally, two best participants, Sabrina Thomas from the USA and Ron Lee from Singapore, have also contributed their insights.
The virtual launch of the magazine took place on Facebook on June 14th, 2024, bringing together a wealth of knowledge from our international authors. The magazine's contents offer comprehensive insights into current business trends and strategies. Below is the list of authors and their contributions:
✦ 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐦 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐨𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐩 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞 by Coach Herdiana Dewi Nurfika
✦ 𝐓𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐲 by Mike Litman
✦ 𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐢𝐬 𝐁𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐫 by Prof. Nada Ratković
✦ 𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐧 𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐅𝐚𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝐉𝐞𝐬𝐮𝐬 by Dr. Rosalind Willis
✦ 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 by Dr. Elizabeth Lucas-Afolalu
✦ 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 by Sabrina Thomas
✦ 𝐀 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐓𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫 by Ron Lee
✦ 𝐓𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐎𝐧 𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫, 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 by Prof. Khaeruddin Sudharmin FCILT
✦ 𝐖𝐡𝐲 𝐀𝐈 𝐂𝐚𝐧'𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭 𝐒𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 by Venkat V.M. Lingam
✦ 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐞𝐤 “𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤-𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲” by Dr. Raymond H. Banzuela
✦ 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲’𝐬 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝: 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 by Arafath Cholassary
✦ 𝐒𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐍𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 by Prof. Dr. Shpresa Delija
✦ 𝐄𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 by Mohd. Zuber
✦ 𝐋𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 by Dr. Latasha Ramsey-Cyprian
✦ 𝐀 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐓𝐨 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐈𝐧 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐄𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 by Anita C Powell, Msc.D.
✦ 𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐄𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐧 𝐅𝐮𝐞𝐥 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐉𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐲 by Dr. Lynn Ujiagbe
✦ 𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐬 by Dr. Adeogun J. Kayode
✦ 𝐖𝐡𝐲 𝐇𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐑𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲’𝐬 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 by Dr. Shawn Saxton
✦ 𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲 by Cllr. Prof. Dr. Amb. Augusta Elizabeth Koroma
✦ 𝐈𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐅𝐮𝐞𝐥 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐞𝐞𝐝 by Dr. Leoncio Calderon II & Dr. Rizalina C. Calderon
✦ 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐄𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐲: 𝐀 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐍𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚 by Dr. Ijeoma Esther Nnamdi
✦ 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐔𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 by Dr. Sudhakar Umale
✦ 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐊𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲: 𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐬 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬 by Jeannie Rapstad, MA
✦ 𝐖𝐡𝐲 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐍𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐬 𝐖𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧 𝐄𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 by Prof. Dr. Jelena Bošković
✦ 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐕𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐬 by Vivica Dizon Abarcar
In launching this inaugural Business Magazine, Brancy Firm and Bliss Education Center are excited to foster a global community of thought leaders and industry experts. This publication brings together diverse voices and experiences, offering readers practical insights and inspiration to navigate today’s complex business landscape. We believe in the power of shared knowledge and are proud to provide a platform for these brilliant minds. We invite you to explore the wisdom and stories within these pages, hoping it sparks ideas and fuels your own journey to success.
Herdiana Dewi Nurfika
Brancy Firm
+62 856-9461-9526
info@brancyfirm.business
Magazine Launch by Brancy Firm