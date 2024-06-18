[Setting New Records in Scale and Standards] 15th IIICF Kicks Off Tomorrow (19 June)

MACAU, June 18 - The 15th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum (IIICF), co-organised by the China International Contractors Association and the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), will take place from 19 to 21 June at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao. More than 3,500 global infrastructure professionals from government and industry from over 70 countries and regions, including more than 60 ministerial-level guests, will attend the three-day event. Under the theme “Green Innovative Digital Connectivity”, this year’s IIICF aims to promote interconnectivity in the sector through more than 200 themed and supplementary activities and the largest exhibition in its history, covering 8,000 square metres.

The organisers held a press conference today (18 June) where Chairman of the China International Contractors Association Fang Qiuchen, and IPIM President Vincent U outlined the arrangements for the event.

An event for seminars, exchanges and business promotion with the introduction of exhibits tailored to Macao’s needs

According to Fang Qiuchen, in recent years, IIICF has strengthened its role as a platform for exhibitions and business promotion, while also serving as a vehicle for seminars, exchanges and the release of authoritative reports. The exhibition has been comprehensively upgraded in terms of exhibitors, exhibition content, exhibition methods and supplementary activities. With a 60% increase in exhibition area, this year’s exhibition will be attended by large and medium-sized engineering enterprises with technical prowess, resource integration capabilities and leadership in industrial development, as well as specialised and innovative equipment manufacturers with leading digital and intelligent technologies and innovative green technologies. In addition, cutting-edge engineering technologies, mechanical and electrical equipment, and multi-purpose robots that meet Macao’s engineering needs will also be exhibited to further enhance the international influence and reputation of the “China Construction” brand.

Three new records in the exhibition duration, exhibition area and number of exhibitors

Vincent U noted that since the inception of the IIICF in Macao in 2012, it has capitalised on Macao’s positioning as a platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs) designated by the Central Government. The Strategic Plan for Economic and Trade Co-operation (2024-2027), signed at the 6th Ministerial Conference of Forum Macao, also underlines the crucial role IIICF plays in infrastructure co-operation between China and PSCs. In addition to the abundance of Macao elements, this year’s IIICF has also set three new records: the longest exhibition duration, the largest exhibition area and the largest number of exhibitors. A number of Macao enterprises participating in the exhibition will showcase content related to the “1+4” industries, including modern financial services and high technology under the theme of infrastructure construction, to open up more opportunities for co-operation and promote Macao’s image as a cosmopolitan city.

Bringing together industry professionals from around the world with active participation from the Greater Bay Area

This year’s event has attracted more than 3,500 industry professionals from over 70 countries and regions, including more than 60 ministerial-level guests, executives from over 20 financial institutions, officials from over ten international organisations, presidents of over 20 international business associations, and executives of more than 800 international engineering and industry chain enterprises. The event sees active participation from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Pan-Pearl River Delta region, with a 40% increase from last year.

Three days of free admission to the public

The 15th IIICF will be open to the public with free admission for three consecutive days starting tomorrow (19 June). For more information on the 15th IIICF, please visit http://www.iiicf.org/.