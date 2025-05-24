16th IIICF Features Global Debut of 13 Infrastructure Products and Technologies Past Participating Enterprises Pleased with Fruitful Results

MACAU, May 24 - The first-ever “debut ceremony” for innovation outcomes will be held during the 16th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum and Exhibition (IIICF). 13 debut projects from Asia and beyond have been collected to date, spanning smart construction, digital and intelligent technologies, new materials, green and low-carbon solutions, and other fields. This initiative aims to bridge the gap between innovative technology supply and demand, capitalise on opportunities brought about by the debut economy, further strengthen the synergy between the forum and the exhibition, and enhance the professional impact of the forum.

Over 80% of enterprises have participated for three or more consecutive years, demonstrating IIICF’s remarkable effectiveness

Since the expansion of the exhibition, over 80% of enterprises have participated for three or more consecutive years, further highlighting IIICF’s role as a platform.

An international exhibitor pointed out that IIICF has become a vital gateway for showcasing their strengths and expanding international partnerships, as it brings together decision makers and top businesspeople in the global infrastructure sector, adding that IIICF stands out from other exhibitions by focusing on international policy alignment and large project incubation.

The head of a listed energy company noted that the event provided a clear direction for the development of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) business in Belt and Road countries. The company plans to return to the exhibition this year to further explore the markets in Macao and Hengqin and identify more quality projects and clients. A representative from a Macao-based enterprise, who participated for the first time last year, reported substantial gains, having successfully signed a number of memoranda of co-operation. These include a water resource project implemented in Portuguese-speaking countries and a housing project in these countries, progressively advanced in collaboration with construction firms from the Greater Bay Area.

IIICF will create “four platforms” to foster business cooperation

The 16th IIICF, jointly organised by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao Special Administrative Region and the China International Contractors Association (CHINCA), will take place from 10 to 12 June (Tuesday to Thursday) at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao under the theme “Enhanced Connectivity for Win-Win Co-operation”. The three-day event will create four platforms of seminars and exchanges, exhibitions and displays, authoritative report releases, and business promotion for representatives of Fortune Global 500 companies, state-owned enterprises, leading players in the industrial chain, and international organisations that participate in IIICF, with the aim of bringing global infrastructure co-operation to the next level.

For more information about the 16th IIICF, please visit: http://www.iiicf.org/.