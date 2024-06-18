Fire evacuation drill in Fai Chi Kei hawker area completed successfully

MACAU, June 18 - To strengthen emergency response and communication and coordination capabilities during emergencies, around 30 people including representatives from the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM), the Fire Services Bureau, Associação de Auxílio Mútuo de Vendilhões de Macau and the relevant hawkers held a fire evacuation drill in the Fai Chi Kei hawker area in the afternoon of 18 June. The drill was completed successfully and achieved the intended outcomes.

The drill simulated an incident in which an electric appliance in a stall of the hawker area suddenly caught fire due to electrical short circuit and there was smoke rising from it. The on-site inspection personnel tried to extinguish the fire after they discovered it but to no avail, so they called the Fire Services Bureau for help and alerted their superiors about it. Emergency evacuation procedures were activated to promptly evacuate the people on site to a safe location.

The drill lasted about one hour and around 30 people participated in the drill. The drill was completed successfully and achieved the intended outcomes. After the drill ended, IAM held a closing meeting with Associação de Auxílio Mútuo de Vendilhões de Macau and the Fire Services Bureau to optimise the cooperation and communication mechanism between the different units and improve the capability to respond to emergencies occurring in the hawker area.