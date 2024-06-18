Global Bridal Gowns Market 2024: Elegance and Evolution

Bridal Gowns Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global bridal gowns market is projected to grow from $40.16 billion in 2023 to $43.7 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 8.8%. The market is anticipated to reach $58.19 billion by 2028, driven by the sustainable fashion movement, digitalization of shopping experiences, and increasing demand for inclusive sizing options.

Rising Number of Weddings Propels Market Growth

The growing number of weddings is expected to propel the growth of the bridal gowns market going forward. A wedding, a ceremony or celebration of marriage involving various traditions and customs, is central to the demand for bridal gowns. According to the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS), the number of marriages in the U.S. surged from 1,676,911 in 2020 to 1,985,072 in 2021. Therefore, the rising number of weddings is driving the growth of the bridal gowns market.

Key Players

Major companies operating in the bridal gowns market include Louis Vuitton, Macy's Inc., Harrods Limited, Maggie Sottero Designs LLC, Pronovias Fashion Group, Vera Wang, and Rosa Clara.

Market Trends

These companies are focused on introducing innovative solutions to gain a competitive edge, such as eco-minded bridal collections. For instance, in March 2023, David's Bridal Inc. launched REIMAGINE by DB Studio, their first-ever eco-minded collection of gowns made from recycled fabrics. This collection features unique designs that highlight this season's essential looks and trends, such as dramatic necklines and elaborate back detailing, aimed at the sustainably modern bride.

Bridal Gowns Market Segments

• By Type: Mermaid-Style Dresses, Ball Gowns, A-line Dresses, Trumpet Dresses, Tea-length Wedding Dresses, Sheath Wedding Dresses

• By Category: Readymade, Customized

• By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

• By Application: Wedding Dress Renting Service, Wedding Consultant, Photographic Studio, Personal Purchase, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the bridal gowns market in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The regions covered in the bridal gowns market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Bridal Gowns Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Bridal Gowns Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on bridal gowns market size, bridal gowns market drivers and trends, bridal gowns market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The bridal gowns market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

