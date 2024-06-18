Super Animal Royale’s World Expands This Summer – Massive Free Expansion Revealed

Super Animal World expansion coming free this summer Super Animal World Overlook Scene Super Fish parachutes into Super Sea Land

A (mostly) relaxing free expansion brings fishing, hamster ball racing, and a brand new social hub to the popular indie battle royale game.

Super Animal World is the biggest project our team has built the first full version of Super Animal Royale itself, and we couldn't be more excited to finally reveal it to everyone.” — Michael Silverwood, Pixile CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Animal Royale fans have been waiting patiently to find out what’s next, and today Pixile revealed the game’s biggest addition since its initial development. The Super Animal World expansion invites players to relax together in a new social hub, where they can fish, catch bugs, compete in hamster ball races, and more. Watch the reveal trailer: https://youtu.be/ykNQCEA1p2o

The expansion was inspired by the playful social atmosphere already present in pre-game lobbies, and arose out of the desire to give players more ways to connect and make friends, on those rare occasions when they’re not trying to kill each other. It will broaden the ways people can enjoy the game world, while seamlessly integrating with the competitive modes that more than 11 million players have enjoyed.

Super Animal World will be available for free later this summer (or whenever it’s ready…it’s a big one) on Steam (PC/Mac), Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch. Between now and then, Pixile has planned multiple surprise content drops for the game, including new Super Animals and free cosmetic items to celebrate the final months of the first chapter of Super Animal Royale before the big expansion arrives.

For further details and images, view the media kit: https://bit.ly/superanimalworldkit

Super Animal Royale is a free-to-play top-down multiplayer battle royale for up to 64 players. At the beginning of each match, players select their favorite Super Animal from a menu of foxes, pandas, kitty cats and other bloodthirsty beasts before the match begins. They then parachute into the ruins of an ill-fated safari park and battle to the death in a lethal barrage of bullets, explosives, and hamster balls.

Cut tall grass and loot abandoned structures in search of the guns, Super Powerups and health juice you’ll need to survive, and watch out for the poisonous Skunk Gas, slowly seeping in from the edges of the map. Super Animal Royale features carefully balanced run-and-gun gameplay combined with an intuitive fog of war system that restricts a player’s view to line of sight, allowing for sneaky, strategic play. Whether predator or prey, only one can reach the top of the food chain.

In addition to solo, duo, and squad modes of battle royale, Super Animal Royale also features two additional rotating modes. In the S.A.W. vs Rebellion control point mode, players choose between five classes (Scout, Medic, Assault, Sniper, Heavy) and engage in a 24 vs 24 battle to claim and hold three strategic control points. In The Bwoking Dead, four initial players are infected with The Cluckles and turn into Zombie Super Chickens who must infect all 40 players in the match before they escape on a Giant Eagle at the end of the match.

The game has been enjoyed by more than 11 million players worldwide, and has 93% positive reviews from more than 40k players on Steam.

Hunt down the latest details on Super Animal Royale by visiting AnimalRoyale.com, joining the Super Animal Royale Discord server (https://discord.gg/animalroyale) or following the game on Twitter/X (@AnimalRoyale).

About Pixile Studios

Pixile is an independent game studio, founded in Vancouver, Canada in 2011 to create online multiplayer games that are accessible enough for new players to enjoy right away, but deep enough to keep them coming back for more. The fifteen-member fully remote team, spread across North America, Europe, and Asia, is united by their love of games, absurd humor, and animals. Despite its focus on multiplayer games, the studio is committed to rich storytelling and intricate world building, both in-game and across other mediums, like their animated YouTube series Super Animal Royale Tonight. Visit pixilestudios.com for more information.

Pixile first published Super Animal Royale for PC and Mac in Steam’s Early Access on December 12, 2018. In 2021 it released v1.0 and console versions of the game with the support of a publisher. As of May 2024, Pixile has returned to full independence, self-publishing Super Animal Royale across all platforms!

Super Animal World | Reveal Teaser