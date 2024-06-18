Endpoint Security Market Set for 14.8% CAGR Surge, Reaching USD 36.01 Billion by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Endpoint Security Market

WESTFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Endpoint Security Market size was valued at USD 10.40 billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 11.94 billion in 2023 to USD 36.01 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% in the forecast period (2024-2031).

Endpoint security solutions help organizations protect their networks and access points that affect the data inside. A comprehensive security solution is considered a front-end cybersecurity solution that organizations use to protect their enterprise network infrastructure. Increasing adoption of Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) initiatives is expected to drive market growth. For example. Fortinet, Inc., launched FortiXDR, a network threat and intelligence detection XDR solution.

AI-enabled Automated Responses to Drive Product Adoption

The increasing utilization of technologies, which include cloud services and IoT, has become critical to presenting advanced endpoint protection. Companies along with Cisco Systems, Inc., FireEye, Palo Alto Networks and others are imparting AI-enabled safety solutions to discover endpoint attacks. Similarly, those groups are growing Machine Learning (ML)-primarily based solutions for tracing cyber-assaults the use of behaviour-based totally procedures. ML generation assists agencies in detecting unauthorized sports on the endpoint devices and signals the machine earlier than it arises. Also, AI is predicted to play an essential role in detecting zero-day assaults.

Future Impact Trend in the Next 4-5 Years for the Endpoint Security Market

The following are the key Endpoint Security Trends that will shape the growth of the market in the next 5 years

Proliferation of Finishing Machines

With the digital transformation, the number of endpoint devices is set to increase dramatically. This includes not only traditional devices like PCs and smartphones but also IoT devices, each of which represents a potential vulnerability. The growth of connected devices will drive demand for end-user security solutions tailored to different types of devices, increase market size and develop new device-specific security measures.

Long-time Period Impact in the Next 10 Years on the Endpoint Security Market

The endpoint protection marketplace is probable to peer great consolidation. Large cybersecurity companies will preserve to collect smaller, modern companies to decorate their technology portfolios and market reach. This consolidation will result in a market characterized by fewer, extra comprehensive, and included security solutions.

Latest Headlines and Headlights

November 2023 – SentinelOne expanded its partnership with Pax8 to create great possibilities for MSP, a cybersecurity company. The two-year maintenance will bring more SentinelOne devices to the market.

August 2023 – Trend Micro announced a new offering designed to empower service partners MSSP and MDR (Managed Detection and Response) businesses to develop and build their MDR and SOC-as-a-service solutions.

April 2023 – Unified Security and Endpoint Management (USEM) solution provider Syxsense partnered with EVOTEK to provide endpoint management and security services to customers using a range of Syxsense solutions such as Syxsense Secure, Syxsense Manage, and Syxsense Enterprise.

In April 2023, IBM introduced its latest security suite, designed to enhance and simplify the security analyst experience throughout the entire case lifecycle. The suite contains several critical technologies, including threat detection, detection, and response, and reflects the significant investment in innovation across the department. IBM Security QRadar Suite lets security analysts benefit from a business process an integrated, agile internally, and enable detection, threat detection and response.

In November 2022, Mosail introduced an endpoint security solution specifically designed for iPhone and iPad devices. This innovative solution aims to protect the devices employees use in the office and ensure cybersecurity best practices and recommendations are followed. By using Mosyle’s endpoint security solutions, organizations can secure and protect iPhones and iPads, mitigate potential risks and maintain a strong cybersecurity posture.

Endpoint security plays an important role in protecting organizations from cyber threats. As technology advances and attackers become more sophisticated, organizations must prioritize end-to-end security to protect their networks, data, and reputation. By implementing robust endpoint security solutions, following best practices, and staying aware of emerging threats, organizations can effectively protect themselves from cyberattacks and ensure that their endpoints are safe.

