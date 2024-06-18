Alzheimer’s Disease Market Size to Reach US$ 6.3 Billion by 2034

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

The Alzheimer’s Disease market reached a value of US$ 3.1 Billion in 2023 and expected to reach US$ 6.3 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during 2024-2034.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the alzheimer’s disease market in the United States, EU5 (including Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. It covers aspects such as treatment methods, drugs available in the market, drugs in development, the proportion of various therapies, and the market’s performance in the seven major regions. Additionally, the report evaluates the performance of leading companies and their pharmaceutical products. Current and projected patient numbers across these key markets are also detailed in the report. This study is essential for manufacturers, investors, business planners, researchers, consultants, and anyone interested or involved in the alzheimer’s disease market.

Alzheimer’s Disease Market Trends:

Alzheimer's disease constitutes a neurodegenerative disorder, hallmarked by the degeneration of neurons in various regions of the brain that regulate thought, memory, and language. The most prevalent symptoms encompass memory impairment, depression, and loss of inhibitions. As the disease advances, symptoms may broaden to include complications with language, disorientation, mood fluctuations, diminished motivation, self-neglect, and behavioral issues. Presently, Alzheimer’s disease ranks as the seventh leading cause of mortality among all diseases and is one of the primary causes of disability and dependency within the elderly population. The disease's implications are extensive, inducing physical, psychological, social, and economic impacts, not only for the afflicted individuals but also for their caregivers, families, and society in its entirety.

The expansion of the Alzheimer’s disease market is predominantly spurred by the escalating number of elderly individuals who are highly susceptible to neurodegenerative disorders. Over 90% of Alzheimer's patients do not exhibit symptoms until the age of 60. Moreover, the likelihood of the disease occurring surges with advancing age, doubling every five years post the age of 65. Besides the increase in the ageing demographic, another driver of the Alzheimer’s disease market is the enhancement of diagnostic methodologies and drug treatment rates, which encompass the growing utilization of contemporary diagnostic procedures for early detection. Moreover, the contemporaneous progression of a variety of innovative therapeutics boasting robust safety and efficacy profiles, is anticipated to bolster the market's growth in the forthcoming years.

Countries Covered:

• United States

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country:

• Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

• Historical, current, and future performance of the alzheimer’s disease market

• Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

• Sales of various drugs across the alzheimer’s disease market

• Reimbursement scenario in the market

• In-market and pipeline drugs

This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current alzheimer’s disease marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs:

• Drug Overview

• Mechanism of Action

• Regulatory Status

• Clinical Trial Results

• Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs:

• Drug overview

• Mechanism of action

• Regulatory status

• Clinical trial results

• Drug uptake and market performance

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the alzheimer’s disease market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

