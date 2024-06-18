Reltio Adds Data Unification and AI Capabilities to Updated Data Platform

According to a new press release, Reltio has launched its latest version of the Reltio Connected Data Platform, aimed at empowering data leaders with advanced capabilities in data unification and AI. This update significantly expands the platform’s generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) capabilities and introduces new velocity packs tailored for Product and Supplier domains within its Multidomain Master Data Management (MDM) product. These velocity packs streamline data management processes with industry-specific data models and prebuilt components, enhancing operational efficiency and reducing data errors.

Key enhancements include bolstered audience-segmentation features within the Reltio Customer 360 Data Product, enabling sales, service, and marketing teams to access and manage customer data more effectively. A new user interface coupled with enhanced GenAI-driven data exploration capabilities facilitates the creation of dynamic customer segments. Additionally, the integration of the Reltio Intelligent Assistant (RIA), powered by GenAI, enhances user interaction by enabling granular, dynamically updated customer segment creation through conversational AI.

Reltio has also introduced the Business Critical Edition, a premium offering designed to ensure continuous availability of real-time data for mission-critical business operations. This edition includes advanced features like cross-regional disaster recovery and enhanced data resiliency, addressing stringent uptime and data integrity requirements. It leverages technologies such as AWS PrivateLink for secure data transfer and Reltio Shield for data encryption, ensuring robust protection and compliance readiness.