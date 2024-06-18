Simplifying Microsoft Dynamics Partner Transitions: New Support Program Launched
Say Goodbye to Partner Switching Stress: Expert Guidance for Your Microsoft Dynamics MoveLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Businesses running on Microsoft Dynamics NAV in the UK are facing increased pressure from existing partners to upgrade to Dynamics 365 Business Central. This decision is often challenging, especially for companies satisfied with their current cloud-based NAV deployments. Dynamics Square, a Microsoft Gold Partner based in the UK, understands these concerns and offers a supportive approach.
The Issue:
Many Microsoft partners are discontinuing support for cloud-hosted NAV environments, compelling businesses to upgrade or find a new partner. Upgrading can incur significant costs, sometimes exceeding £100,000, which many companies are unprepared to handle. Additionally, switching partners can be complicated, particularly if the current partner controls NAV data and imposes high retrieval fees, raising security and GDPR compliance concerns.
Dynamics Square's Approach:
Dynamics Square addresses these issues by prioritising client needs. They support companies wishing to continue with their NAV systems, offering transparent, competitive rates without hidden upgrade fees.
"At Dynamics Square, we understand the unique needs and timelines of each business regarding their ERP systems. Our goal is to build long-term partnerships by providing the support clients need, whether they choose to stay with NAV or migrate to Business Central," says Nitesh Sharma, Head of Sales at Dynamics Square. "We've witnessed the frustration caused by forced upgrades and strive to offer flexible, transparent solutions that keep our clients in control."
Company Approach and Commitment:
Flexibility: Support for both NAV and Business Central, respecting client preferences.
Cost-Effectiveness: Competitively priced services, avoiding unnecessary upgrade costs.
Proven Track Record: A reliable partner with a strong reputation in the UK.
Client-Centric Approach: Solutions tailored to fit unique business needs and timelines.
Client Experience:
Sarah Jones, CEO of a small business, shares her experience: "We were pressured by our previous partner to upgrade to Business Central despite being satisfied with our cloud-based NAV system. The upgrade costs were prohibitive. Dynamics Square took the time to understand our needs and offered continued support for NAV at transparent, competitive rates. The transition was smooth, and we feel secure knowing our system is in good hands."
About Dynamics Square:
Dynamics Square is a Microsoft Solutions Partner (Microsoft Certified Gold Partner) offering implementation, support, and upgrade services for Microsoft Dynamics solutions. Based in the UK, Dynamics Square has been providing seamless, cost-effective services for 14 years, helping businesses grow and optimise their systems.
Nitesh Sharma
Dynamics Square
+44 20 7193 2502
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn