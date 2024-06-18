Midlifespices Coaching introduces a new coaching method in 2024: The Sensus Technique

The Sensus Technique® from Midlifespices: Sensory-oriented coaching method for sustainable solutions to counteract typical wear out effects in change processes.

With my Sensus Technique®, I create a specific anchor to your own sensory experiences for coaching processes. This ensures the sustainability of a coaching session.” — Martin Endara Estrella

STUTTGART, GERMANY, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Midlifespices Coaching, a coaching brand created by Martin Endara Estrella, is excited to announce the release of their blog post on a new coaching method called Sensus Technique ®.

American studies show that only 23% of changes as i.e. in change management processes last in the long term. This concludes that over 2/3 of the results seem to wear off after a short time. In order for these to be successful and maintained over a longer period to time, people need daily repetition or ever stronger impulses.

This also applies to coaching processes in which people intend to create personal changes – either in their profession or in their private life. The effects and results of a coaching process often fizzles out after a short time and clients feel that the sessions have not achieved much. Midlifespices Coaching has developed a solution for a sustainable, long-lasting and intensive coaching effect.

“Especially if someone wants to become more self-confident, mentally stronger or gain more self-esteem, the solution of a coaching process should not simply wear off - otherwise you're back to square one!” says owner and developer of the Sensus Technique ®, Martin Endara Estrella in his blog post:

https://midlifespices.de/blog/press-release-new-in-2024-my-innovative-coaching-method-sensus-technique-sensory-oriented-coaching-for-more-sustainable-solutions-press-release-new-in-2024-my-innovative-coaching-method/

With his Sensus Technique®, the experienced coach found a way to counteract this slowdown, helping to connect solutions from coaching with strong memories and feelings so that they can be recalled by clients at any time and with the same clarity and intensity. This enables coaching clients to activate their solutions virtually at the touch of a button.

Deep memories, strong feelings: a key resource!

Important memories are often associated with sensoric experiences such as taste, sense of smell or music - the odor in grandma's kitchen, a favorite meal or a special song. These are deeply imprinted in our limbic system and are always linked to strong emotions such as security, happiness, self-esteem or freedom. Scientists state that especially smell reaches the relevant parts of our brain basically with no cognitive barrier. These emotionally charged memories and the corresponding images can be actively recalled and recreated using this innovative coaching method. Whereas most coaching processes and results are linked to a more cognitive understanding, the Sensus Technique ® hits the core of one’s unconscious resources.

Martin claims: “With my Sensus Technique®, I create a specific anchor to your own sensory experiences for coaching processes. This ensures the sustainability of a coaching session; the solution is always at hand, without wear and tear. This resource is your one’s super power” and sustainably helps clients to master their life challenges with confidence.

About Midlifespices

Midlifespices is a coaching brand of Martin Endara Estrella, a trained systemic business and life coach. Coaching sessions for private individuals and also for executives in companies take place live in the Stuttgart area or online.

Martin's conviction: “What has always accompanied me in coaching - as well as in all my professional activities - is the deeply rooted conviction that there is a star in each of us that wants to shine. This star symbolizes our inner potential and our unique abilities that are waiting to be discovered and lived”.

