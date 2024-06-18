Crossword Cybersecurity Plc Signs Rizikon Partnership With a Global Defence And Aerospace Company
The UK subsidiary of a defence and security company and Crossword enter an exclusive partnership to jointly market Rizikon supply chain cyber platform.
Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LSE:AIM:CCS)
This is a transformational partnership for Crossword with a global scale, innovative defence and security partner with an outstanding reputation.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (AIM:CCS, “Crossword”, the “Company” or the “Group”), the cybersecurity solutions company focused on cyber strategy and risk, announces that it has signed a three year, exclusive partnership with the UK subsidiary of a global aerospace, defence and security company, to jointly market Rizikon, the supply chain cyber platform, to selected sub sectors within the UK critical national infrastructure (CNI) market. The partnership will be publicly launched to clients by both parties in the next few weeks.
— Stuart Jubb, Group MD and incoming CEO of Crossword
Supply chain cyber security risks are an increasing challenge for all organisations, as a number of recent high profile incidents have demonstrated. The partner has identified a particular need for clients across the CNI sector, who all need to minimise cyber risks across their third-party partners and supply chains and will take a comprehensive solution to market based on their services and expertise, with Crossword’s Rizikon supply chain platform delivered as a service to clients.
Stuart Jubb, Group MD and incoming CEO of Crossword, said: “This is a transformational partnership for Crossword with a global scale, innovative defence and security partner with an outstanding reputation. This Rizikon partnership will enable us to help multiple, large scale CNI organisations make their supply chains more secure. This partnership will drive significant growth in Crossword’s Rizikon revenue, as already forecast in 2024, and has the potential to generate several million pounds over the coming years.”
Contacts
Crossword Cybersecurity plc - Tel: +44 (0) 333 090 2587
Email: info@crosswordcybersecurity.com
Tom Ilube, Chief Executive Officer
Mary Dowd, Chief Financial Officer
Grant Thornton (Nominated Adviser) - Tel: +44 (0) 20 7383 5100
Colin Aaronson / Jamie Barklem / Ciara Donnelly / Elliot Peters
Hybridan LLP (Broker) - Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341
Claire Louise Noyce
About Crossword Cybersecurity plc
Crossword offers a range of cyber security solutions to help companies understand and reduce cyber security risk. We do this through a combination of people and technology, in the form of SaaS and software products, consulting, and managed services. Crossword's areas of emphasis are cyber security strategy and risk, supply chain cyber, threat detection and response, and digital identity and the aim is to build up a portfolio of cyber security products and services with recurring revenue models in these four areas. We work closely with UK universities and our products and services are often powered by academic research-driven insights. In the area of cybersecurity strategy and risk our consulting services include cyber maturity assessments, industry certifications, and virtual chief information security officer (vCISO) managed services.
Crossword's end-to-end supply chain cyber standard operating model (SCC SOM) is supported by our best-selling SaaS platform, Rizikon Assurance, along with cost-effective cyber audits, security testing services and complete managed services for supply chain cyber risk management. Threat detection and response services include our Nightingale AI-based network monitoring, our Trillion™ suite of threat intelligence products, Trillion Breach, Harvista and Arc and incident response. Crossword's work in digital identity is based on the World Wide Web Consortium W3C verifiable credentials standard and our current solution, Identiproof, enables secure digital verification of individuals to prevent fraud.
Crossword serves medium and large clients including FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and S&P listed companies in various sectors, such as defence, insurance, investment and retail banks, private equity, education, technology and manufacturing and has offices in the UK, Poland and Oman. Crossword is traded on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange.
Visit Crossword at https://www.crosswordcybersecurity.com/
Crossword PR team
GingerPR Ltd
+44 1932 485300
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn