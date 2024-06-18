New Consumer Affairs Commissioner Appointed

Release date: 18/06/24

Former SafeWork SA head Martyn Campbell has been appointed as the new head of South Australia’s consumer affairs watchdog, Consumer and Business Services.

With decades of experience in various regulatory roles, Mr Campbell takes up the reins of CBS at a time when the agency prepares to assume responsibility for the licensing and enforcement of the sale of tobacco and vape products.

In the course of a career spanning nearly four decades, Mr Campbell has worked as a Detective Inspector with both UK and South Australia Police, Workplace Ombudsman, Assistant Commissioner at the Australian Taxation Office and Executive Director of SafeWork SA.

His appointment follows the resignation of Dini Soulio earlier in the year to take up the role of Chief Executive of SuperSA.

Mr Campbell will commence in the role late next week.

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

Congratulations to Mr Campbell on his appointment as the new Consumer Affairs Commissioner.

He is taking the helm at an important time for the organisation as the State Government continues to make a number of important reforms including introducing a new CBS-led taskforce to crack down on illegal tobacco and vape products as well as progressing the independent investigation into the SkyCity Casino and overseeing the introduction of the most significant reforms to South Australia’s rental laws in a generation and I look forward to working with him.

Attributable to Caroline Mealor, Chief Executive of Attorney-General’s Department

I am pleased to be able to appoint Martyn Campbell to this important role.

His body of work speaks for itself - over the six years he led SafeWork SA, he was responsible for implementing significant change programs designed at strengthening the effectiveness of the workplace regulator.

He delivered major improvements to that agency’s investigatory capabilities, and has demonstrated a keen interest in delivering strong, effective services.