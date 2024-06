Boom Lifts Market Demand, Growth, Size, Trends & Opportunities 2024-2032

Boom Lifts Market

The global boom lifts market size reached US$ 11.8 Billion in 2023.

UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "๐๐จ๐จ๐ฆ ๐‹๐ข๐Ÿ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐›๐ฒ ๐„๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ž ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž (๐„๐ฅ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐œ, ๐„๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ž ๐๐จ๐ฐ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐), ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž (๐“๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ซ ๐Œ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐๐จ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฌ, ๐•๐ž๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ฅ๐ž ๐Œ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐๐จ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฌ, ๐‚๐ซ๐š๐ฐ๐ฅ๐ž๐ซ/๐’๐ฉ๐ข๐๐ž๐ซ ๐๐จ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฌ), ๐„๐ง๐ ๐”๐ฌ๐ž (๐‘๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ฅ, ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐š๐ง๐ ๐๐ฎ๐ข๐ฅ๐๐ข๐ง๐ , ๐Œ๐ข๐ง๐ข๐ง๐ , ๐“๐ซ๐š๐ง๐ฌ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‹๐จ๐ ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ, ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ž๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ ๐–๐จ๐ซ๐ค, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ž๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ), ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ’-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ", The global boom lifts market size reached US$ 11.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 18.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during 2024-2032.

๐ ๐จ๐ซ ๐š๐ง ๐ข๐ง-๐๐ž๐ฉ๐ญ๐ก ๐š๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ, ๐ฒ๐จ๐ฎ ๐œ๐š๐ง ๐ซ๐ž๐Ÿ๐ž๐ซ ๐ฌ๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐œ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฒ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ: https://www.imarcgroup.com/boom-lifts-market/requestsample

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Boom Lifts Industry:

โ— ๐ˆ๐ง๐Ÿ๐ซ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ:

Infrastructure development projects often involve the construction of high-rise buildings, such as skyscrapers, residential towers, and commercial complexes. Boom lifts are essential equipment for working at heights during the construction, maintenance, and renovation of these structures. Infrastructure projects frequently include the construction and maintenance of bridges, highways, and overpasses. Boom lifts are indispensable for tasks like bridge inspection, painting, and repair work, where workers need to access elevated areas safely and efficiently.

โ— ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐๐ฏ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ:

Modern boom lifts are equipped with advanced safety features, such as tilt sensors, load sensors, and automatic stability controls. These features help prevent accidents and ensure operator and worker safety while working at heights. Technological advancements are leading to the development of boom lifts with enhanced maneuverability, including features like four-wheel steering, oscillating axles, and compact designs. This allows operators to navigate through tight spaces and work in confined areas more efficiently.

โ— ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง ๐„๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ๐ข๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ฒ:

Boom lifts enable workers to access elevated areas quickly and safely, allowing them to complete tasks more efficiently compared to traditional methods, such as scaffolding or ladders. This speedier completion of work contributes to overall project efficiency and timelines. Boom lifts minimize downtime by providing stable platforms for workers to perform tasks at height without the need for extensive setup or dismantling. This efficiency gains significance in industries where downtime results in lost revenue like construction, manufacturing, and maintenance.

๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐๐จ๐จ๐ฆ ๐‹๐ข๐Ÿ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ:

โ— Dexterlifts Oy

โ— Dinolift Oy

โ— Galmon (S) Pte Ltd

โ— Haulotte Group SA

โ— JLG Industries, Inc. (Oshkosh Corporation)

โ— Leguan Lifts Oy (Avant Tecno Group)

โ— Niftylift (UK) Limited

โ— Skyjack Inc (Linamar Corporation)

โ— Teupen Maschinenbau GmbH

โ— Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd.

โ— Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science&Technology Co., Ltd.

๐€๐ฌ๐ค ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=10686&flag=C

Boom Lifts Market Report Segmentation:

๐๐ฒ ๐„๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ž ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž:

โ— Electric

โ— Engine-powered

On the basis of the engine type, the market has been bifurcated into electric and engine-powered.

๐๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž:

โ— Trailer Mounted Booms

โ— Vehicle Mounted Booms

โ— Crawler/Spider Booms

Vehicle mounted booms represent the largest segment as they offer high mobility, versatility, and reach, making them suitable for a wide range of applications in industries, such as construction, utilities, and telecommunications.

๐๐ฒ ๐„๐ง๐ ๐”๐ฌ๐ž:

โ— Rental

โ— Construction and Building

โ— Mining

โ— Transportation and Logistics

โ— Landscaping and Orchard Work

โ— Others

Rental accounts for the majority of the market share due to its flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and access to a variety of boom lift models without the need for large capital investments, appealing to businesses with fluctuating demand and budget constraints.

๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ:

โ— North America (United States, Canada)

โ— Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

โ— Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

โ— Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

โ— Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys the leading position in the boom lifts market owing to robust construction and infrastructure development activities, stringent safety regulations mandating the use of aerial work platforms, and a mature rental market supported by a strong network of equipment rental companies.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐๐จ๐จ๐ฆ ๐‹๐ข๐Ÿ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ:

The increasing trend of renting equipment instead of purchasing it outright is boosting demand for boom lift rental services. This approach offers businesses flexibility, cost savings, and access to a wide range of equipment models without long-term commitments. Boom lifts are used in various non-construction sectors, such as entertainment, events, agriculture, and warehousing, for tasks like lighting installation, tree trimming, inventory management, and facility maintenance.

Environmental concerns are also driving the adoption of eco-friendly boom lift models powered by electric or hybrid engines. These models reduce carbon emissions and operating costs, helping industries meet sustainability goals and adhere to environmental regulations.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐”๐ฌ:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐”๐’

๐ˆ๐Œ๐€๐‘๐‚ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ฉ

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163