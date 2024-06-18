Boom Lifts Market Demand, Growth, Size, Trends & Opportunities 2024-2032

Boom Lifts Market

The global boom lifts market size reached US$ 11.8 Billion in 2023.

IMARC Group's report titled "𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐦 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜, 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝), 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐦𝐬, 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐦𝐬, 𝐂𝐫𝐚𝐰𝐥𝐞𝐫/𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐦𝐬), 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞 (𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥, 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐", The global boom lifts market size reached US$ 11.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 18.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Boom Lifts Industry:

● 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:

Infrastructure development projects often involve the construction of high-rise buildings, such as skyscrapers, residential towers, and commercial complexes. Boom lifts are essential equipment for working at heights during the construction, maintenance, and renovation of these structures. Infrastructure projects frequently include the construction and maintenance of bridges, highways, and overpasses. Boom lifts are indispensable for tasks like bridge inspection, painting, and repair work, where workers need to access elevated areas safely and efficiently.

● 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

Modern boom lifts are equipped with advanced safety features, such as tilt sensors, load sensors, and automatic stability controls. These features help prevent accidents and ensure operator and worker safety while working at heights. Technological advancements are leading to the development of boom lifts with enhanced maneuverability, including features like four-wheel steering, oscillating axles, and compact designs. This allows operators to navigate through tight spaces and work in confined areas more efficiently.

● 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲:

Boom lifts enable workers to access elevated areas quickly and safely, allowing them to complete tasks more efficiently compared to traditional methods, such as scaffolding or ladders. This speedier completion of work contributes to overall project efficiency and timelines. Boom lifts minimize downtime by providing stable platforms for workers to perform tasks at height without the need for extensive setup or dismantling. This efficiency gains significance in industries where downtime results in lost revenue like construction, manufacturing, and maintenance.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐦 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐭𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

● Dexterlifts Oy

● Dinolift Oy

● Galmon (S) Pte Ltd

● Haulotte Group SA

● JLG Industries, Inc. (Oshkosh Corporation)

● Leguan Lifts Oy (Avant Tecno Group)

● Niftylift (UK) Limited

● Skyjack Inc (Linamar Corporation)

● Teupen Maschinenbau GmbH

● Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd.

● Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science&Technology Co., Ltd.

Boom Lifts Market Report Segmentation:

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

● Electric

● Engine-powered

On the basis of the engine type, the market has been bifurcated into electric and engine-powered.

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

● Trailer Mounted Booms

● Vehicle Mounted Booms

● Crawler/Spider Booms

Vehicle mounted booms represent the largest segment as they offer high mobility, versatility, and reach, making them suitable for a wide range of applications in industries, such as construction, utilities, and telecommunications.

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞:

● Rental

● Construction and Building

● Mining

● Transportation and Logistics

● Landscaping and Orchard Work

● Others

Rental accounts for the majority of the market share due to its flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and access to a variety of boom lift models without the need for large capital investments, appealing to businesses with fluctuating demand and budget constraints.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

● North America (United States, Canada)

● Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

● Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

● Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

● Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys the leading position in the boom lifts market owing to robust construction and infrastructure development activities, stringent safety regulations mandating the use of aerial work platforms, and a mature rental market supported by a strong network of equipment rental companies.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐦 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The increasing trend of renting equipment instead of purchasing it outright is boosting demand for boom lift rental services. This approach offers businesses flexibility, cost savings, and access to a wide range of equipment models without long-term commitments. Boom lifts are used in various non-construction sectors, such as entertainment, events, agriculture, and warehousing, for tasks like lighting installation, tree trimming, inventory management, and facility maintenance.

Environmental concerns are also driving the adoption of eco-friendly boom lift models powered by electric or hybrid engines. These models reduce carbon emissions and operating costs, helping industries meet sustainability goals and adhere to environmental regulations.

