Theatrical Premiere of MotorGospel Ministries "Driving Fast and Saving Lives Since 2001"

MotorGospel Ministries is pleased to announce the theatrical premiere of their latest movie.

Feel-good documentary starring Dean Cain chronicles program that assists the LAPD with community issues such as gangs, drugs, and illegal street racing.

To anybody with a dream, Neil and I can testify that you don't need to see the entire journey to take the first step!” — Aaron Schwartzbart

GRANADA HILLS, CA, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twenty years in the making, Driving Fast and Saving Lives Since 2001 is a 58:30 compilation of the wild ride that is MotorGospel Ministries. Hosted by faith-film legend Isaac Hernandez, the film features Dean Cain, Aaron Schwartzbart and a diverse collection of court-ordered offenders, ex-cons, cops, government officials and Hollywood notables. As seen on CBS, ABC, NBC, FOX, Sky News, Spectrum One, Daily News, OC Register, LA Times, Hip Hop Weekly, countless talk shows and in movie cameos with Dean Cain and Kevin Sorbo, MotorGospel Ministries offers both Christian activities and non-religious benevolent activities in the community. Five-time champion and ministry founder Schwartzbart was a self-confessed homicidal maniac with a steering wheel until he met Jesus Christ in the early 90s. His impactful ministry is a reflection of a man who was well-acquainted with the dark side until the age of 30.

Thus, it is no surprise that his candor and often self-deprecating authenticity have led to genuine dialogue with a broad range of folks both within and outside of his Christian faith. The cast of Driving Fast and Saving Lives Since 2001 is a veritable who's who of community advocates including Godspeak Calvary Pastor and Thousand Oaks Mayor Emeritus Rob McCoy, LA City Councilmember John Lee, La Mirada Mayor John Lewis, LAPD Assistant Chief Emeritus Al Labrada, LAPD Captain Al Lopez, LAPD Lieutenant Jesse Garcia (officer in charge of the LAPD Street Racing Task Force), LAPD Commander Emeritus and LASPD Chief Emeritus Todd Chamberlain, Dean Cain, Isaac Hernandez, Braeden Sorbo, Rodney Allen Rippy, Larry Wilcox, Duy Beck, Joey Medina, Angel Rodriguez, and the late Eddie Clark, a Vietnam vet who hospitalized 3 cops and got 500 to life only to get born again in the penitentiary and be released later in life to volunteer with the LAPD. There is not room in one press release to list all of the interesting and highly-engaged folks who appear in the movie but in the words of MotorGospel Ministries founder Aaron Schwartzbart, "If this program has saved any lives, we have YOU to thank for it.".

The backstory behind the film is a textbook object lesson in unpredictable career trajectory. As a veteran rocket scientist, Schwartzbart felt a call to take the Gospel to Hollywood but he had neither acting experience nor connections. He randomly won a walk-on part on the Morning Invasion on Latino 96.3 with Joey Medina, Nico Jones and Alysha Del Valle which was decidedly not a church radio station. He rhymed on the air a Christian rap much to everybody's surprise with millions of listeners during drive time. That led to meeting Neil Newman who was a young video editor that had just bought a camera and wanted to expand to full film-making. 20 years later with MotorGospel Ministries being a vigorous member of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, filmmakers Newman and Schwartzbart have pretty much grown up together, producing 20 docushorts compiled in Driving Fast and Saving Lives Since 2001 and garnering dozens of laurels along the way. In Schwartzbart's own words, "To anybody with a dream, Neil and I can testify that you don't need to see the entire journey to take the first step!".

If you are in SoCal on 6/25/24, don't miss the premiere of Driving Fast and Saving Lives Since 2001 at the Regal Theater, Sherman Oaks at noon!