MEHRD held National Consultation with key stakeholders and education partners

The Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development (MEHRD) with its key development partners and stakeholders, grant agent UNICEF, New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT), including Education Development Partnership Coordinating Group are analysing lists of proposed activities to be funded under the System Transformation Grant.

The System Transformation Grant is to be provided to the MEHRD through the Grant Agent – UNICEF by the Global Partnership for Education (GPE); a multi-stakeholder partnership and funding platform that aims to strengthen education systems in developing countries.

In support of the MEHRD’s reform program, UNICEF and New Zealand MFAT is assisting the Ministry to complete a System Transformation Grant application proposal to secure the grants to carry out its reform of the education system.

Under this support, MEHRD will benefit from a US$5 Million GPE grant to support four key reforms identified in the Solomon Islands partnership compact.

The four key reforms are Teacher Management System, School Leadership and Management, Teacher Professional Learning and Development and Curriculum (Learning Framework), Student assessment, teaching and learning resources.

Addressing at the opening of a two-day National Stakeholder Consultation workshop for Solomon Islands Systems Transformation Grant Application on Monday 17th June 2024, Permanent Secretary Dr Franco Rodie acknowledged the participation of key stakeholders and education partners for convening together to consult and provide feedback on the priority activities identified and begun the planning for its implementation.

He also expressed his gratitude for the partnership his ministry has established with UNICEF, and New Zealand MFAT in collaboration with the Education Development Partnership Coordinating Group – a Honiara based group made up key donors and stakeholders who are currently helping MEHRD to reform the education system.

He said the System Transformation Grant aligns with the new Education Legislative Framework – which comprises; the Education Act, Regulations, Learning Framework, Education Funding Code and Administrative Instructions.

He added that MEHRD is making headway in its reforms to address some of the bottlenecks that prevented it from fully realising its potential to improving the quality of education in the country.

He said the priority reform will leverage the education system transformation in the country to strengthen and reform the foundations for improved quality teaching, learning, incorporating a gender equality and inclusion lens.

Professional Development Group during group activity discussion.

MEHRD stakeholders during group activities discussion.

MEHRD Press