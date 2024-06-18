MEHRD and SINU all set to co-host International Education Conference

A two-day International Education Conference co-hosted by Solomon Islands National University (SINU) and the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development (MEHRD) will be held at the Panatina Campus from Wednesday 19th to Thursday 20th June.

With the theme “Rethinking Solomon Islands Education for a Sustainable Future Through Tok Stori”, the conference aims to bring together visionaries, educators, researchers, and changemakers to share innovative strategies, research finding, and practical solutions to reshape our education system for a sustainable future.

Supported by Australian Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) and New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Education Sector Support Program (ESSP), the conference is expected to feature 35 abstract papers from academics, researchers and international experts on the key conference themes, which are as follows; (1) Rethinking curriculum and pedagogy for sustainable education; (2) Promoting indigenous knowledge, culture, and language in education; (3) Strengthening teacher capacity and professional development for sustainable education; (4) Integrating sustainability concepts across disciplines and levels; (5) Enhancing access and inclusivity in education for underprivileged and marginalized groups; 6) Harnessing technology and digital tools for sustainable learning and; (7) Collaborating with local communities and stakeholders for sustainable partnerships

Among the prominent presenters are Professor David Gegeo of the Solomon Islands National University and Dr Anouke Ride, Dr Joseph D. Foukona (Assistance Professor at the University of Hawaii), Dr Francessca Marzatico a land governance expert at the University of Otago, Dr Mellita Jones (Associate Professor at Australian Catholic University), Peta White Associate Professor at Deakin University, Dr Patricia Rodie, Dean of Faculty of Education and Humanities at the Solomon Islands National University and respected local professions in the country.

The guest of honor for the conference will be the new Minister of Education, Hon. Tozen Leokana MP, who will deliver the official remarks and to open the conference. The keynote address at the opening of the conference will be delivered by SINU Vice Chancellor Professor Transform Aqorau and the first Plenary Session by MEHRD Permanent Secretary Dr. Franco Rodie.

The conference is expected to accomplish a better understanding of the challenges and opportunities for sustainable education, shared knowledge of best practices and experiences, policy recommendations for integrating sustainability concepts into the nation education framework, identified strategies for enhancing access and formation of collaborative networks and partnership to spearhead sustainable education initiatives.

MEHRD PRESS