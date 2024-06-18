Websparks Celebrates Dual Achievements with Sitefinity Champions 2024 Recognition
EINPresswire.com/ -- Websparks is proud to announce that two of its distinguished colleagues, Ng Chee Chiu and Lee Haw Jeh, have been honoured as Progress Sitefinity Champions 2024. Ng Chee Chiu, Senior Project Director and Founder of Websparks, and Lee Haw Jeh, Sitefinity Expert and Solution Architect, have received this prestigious title for their exceptional expertise and contributions to the Sitefinity community.
About Sitefinity
Sitefinity, developed by Progress, is a robust web content management system (CMS) designed to empower organizations with the tools needed to create, manage, and deliver compelling digital experiences across various channels.
Progress Sitefinity Champions
The Progress Sitefinity Champion title is awarded to individuals who exhibit extraordinary skill and deep understanding of the Sitefinity platform. These champions can be influencers, advisors, developers, designers, or trainers who play a pivotal role in the software development community. They are recognized not only for their technical proficiency but also for their ability to inspire and educate others.
Ng Chee Chiu
Ng Chee Chiu, a passionate advocate for Sitefinity, has been instrumental in leading his team to numerous award-winning projects, including the prestigious Progress Sitefinity 2023 Website of the Year Award.
Under his leadership, Websparks has earned recognition as a Progress Sitefinity Premium Partner, solidifying its reputation as a leader in digital transformation.
Chee Chiu’s enthusiasm and deep technical knowledge have inspired both clients and colleagues to harness the power of the Sitefinity CMS.
Lee Haw Jeh
Lee Haw Jeh, known for his mastery of Sitefinity, has played a key role in many high-profile projects. His innovative approach and ability to think outside the box have pushed the boundaries of what is possible with Sitefinity.
His commitment to excellence and attention to detail ensure the success of every project, leveraging the platform’s capabilities to their fullest potential.
Driving Digital Transformation
The combined experience and expertise of Chee Chiu and Haw Jeh have been pivotal in elevating Websparks within the Sitefinity ecosystem. Their dedication continues to drive the company’s success and push the limits of digital transformation.
Join us in celebrating the achievements of these two distinguished Sitefinity Champions, whose invaluable contributions have been instrumental to Websparks’ success.
Websparks Pte Ltd
About Websparks
Websparks is a leading digital transformation agency committed to delivering innovative web solutions. The company has been named Premium Partner for Progress Sitefinity again in 2024. With a focus on excellence and a passion for technology, Websparks empowers organizations to create engaging and impactful digital experiences.
Ng Chee Chiu
Websparks Pte Ltd
Ng Chee Chiu
