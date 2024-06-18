Smart Glove Market Trends, Business Strategies, and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis 2030

Smart Glove Market

Smart Glove Market Expected to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2030 — Allied Market Research

Smart Glove applications in the gaming industry globally are witnessing a rise, owing to virtual reality solutions in digital gaming.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Himanshu Jangra, Lead Analyst, Semiconductor and Electronics, at Allied Market Research, “The smart glove market share is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to increase in demand for a next-generation wearable solution across medical, fitness, and healthcare sectors, especially in China, Japan, and South Korea, due to rise in demand for digital infrastructure solution in these countries.

Allied Market Research, titled, “Smart Glove Market," The smart glove market was valued at $2.1 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach $5.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Smart gloves are electronic devices containing microcontrollers that are worn as an accessory on the hands. This design contains both, functional and decorative elements. These smart gadgets can be used as a fashion statement, a fitness tracker, a specialized health condition monitoring device, a media device, or can be linked to other smart devices. In addition, it is a next-generation technology having enormous growth potential with camera control, built-in speakers, network connectivity, and sensors.

The growth of the smart glove market is majorly driven by the advancement in research and technology associated with smart gloves coupled with the entry of smaller players. Furthermore, growth in the usage of wearable technologies is anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period. However, high production costs act as a prime restraint of the market. On the contrary, a high growth rate in smaller market segments paired with rising flexibility in wearable technology is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the smart glove market size during the forecast period.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly impacted the growth of the smart glove market, owing to a significant impact on prime market players. Conversely, the rise in demand for the cheapest PPE gloves and Internet of Things-based smart applications, such as augmented reality applications escalated the demand for smart glove solutions during the pandemic. However, the lack of availability of a professional workforce due to partial and complete lockdowns implemented by governments restrained the growth of the smart glove market. On the contrary, emerging economies significantly witness the need for a smart infrastructure solution that is expected to boost the smart glove market share post-pandemic.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The Smart Glove industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

Workaround GmbH (ProGlove)

Flint Rehab

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Neofect

Blue Infusion Technologies

HaptX

saebo, inc.

Shenzhen Seekas Technology Co. Ltd.

Vandrico Solutions Inc. (Oxstren)

Dexta Robotics

The smart glove market is segmented by usage, industry vertical, and region. Based on usage, the market is divided into a fitness tracker, specific health issue monitoring devices, media & connected devices, and others. Based on industry verticals, the market is bifurcated into healthcare, industrial, fitness, and others. Region-wise, the market trends are analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and the rest of the Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

According to smart glove market analysis, the specific health issue monitoring device segment was the highest contributor in 2020, due to a surge in the adoption of virtual reality and augmented reality applications. The healthcare and fitness segments collectively accounted for around 50.7% market share in 2020. The surge in adoption of next-generation virtual reality and Internet of Things solutions has led to the growth of smart glove solutions across the healthcare and fitness segment; thereby, enhancing the smart glove industry growth.

Country-wise, the U.S. holds a significant share in the global smart glove market, owing to the presence of prime players who are continuously putting resources into action to develop VR solutions. The adoption of next-generation smart wearable devices across prime sectors has strengthened the growth of the smart glove market in the region. Moreover, the surge in demand for fitness solutions is anticipated to drive the smart glove market growth.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

- In 2020, the specific health issue monitoring device segment accounted for maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

- The healthcare and fitness segments together accounted for around 50.7% of the smart glove market trends in 2020.

- The fitness segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

- North America contributed for the major share in the smart glove market, accounting for more than 38.2% share in 2020.

