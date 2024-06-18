Jobs n Profiles to Host Virtual IT Job Fair Connecting Job Seekers and Employers on June 27th
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jobs n Profiles, a leading online job portal dedicated to connecting job seekers with top IT companies, is pleased to announce its upcoming Virtual IT Job Fair on June 27, 2024. This event aims to connect talented professionals with employers across the United States, offering opportunities for career advancement and talent acquisition in the IT industry.
The Virtual IT Job Fair will be held from 8:00 AM (EST) to 5:00 PM (PST), allowing participants from different time zones to engage and network. As a virtual event, it ensures accessibility and convenience, enabling job seekers and employers to connect from their own locations. This platform is designed to facilitate interactions, enabling job seekers to explore a range of IT roles and employers to meet skilled professionals ready to join their teams.
Event Details:
- Date: June 27, 2024
- Time: 8:00 AM (EST) to 5:00 PM (PST)
- Location: Virtual event (Online)
- Registration: https://jobsnProfiles.com/Upcomingjobfair
The Virtual IT Job Fair is tailored to meet the needs of both job seekers and employers. Job seekers can explore various IT roles, from software development and cybersecurity to data analysis and project management. Participants can connect directly with hiring managers, attend informative webinars, and access career development resources.
Employers can showcase their culture, values, and opportunities, attracting skilled professionals from across the country. This virtual platform enables employers to efficiently fill their talent pipelines, ensuring they meet their recruitment goals.
“At Jobs n Profiles, our mission is to empower individuals and organizations to achieve their hiring and career goals,” said Support at Jobs n Profiles. “With our Virtual IT Job Fair, we’re excited to provide a platform where job seekers and employers can connect and collaborate.”
The Virtual IT Job Fair is part of Jobs n Profiles’ broader commitment to enhancing the job search and hiring experience. Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, Jobs n Profiles has established itself as a trusted resource for both job seekers and employers. The portal offers a range of employment opportunities and career development resources, making it a valuable bridge between talented professionals and IT industry leaders.
Participants can look forward to a user-friendly virtual environment that replicates the experience of an in-person job fair. Features include virtual booths, live chats, resume submissions, and on-the-spot interviews. The event also includes webinars and panel discussions led by industry experts, providing insights into current trends, best practices, and future directions in the IT sector.
Jobs n Profiles specializes in connecting employers with skilled professionals across various industries, with a focus on the IT sector. The upcoming Virtual IT Job Fair reflects the portal’s dedication to facilitating meaningful employment connections and driving career success.
For updates, follow Jobs n Profiles on Social Media:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/JobsnProfiles/
Instagram: https://instagram.com/JobsnProfiles
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JobsnProfiles
For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact Support at Jobs n Profiles at +1-510-320-1346 or email jobfair@JobsnProfiles.com.
Jobs n Profiles
