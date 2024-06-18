Agricultural Packaging Market is anticipated to surpass US$5,872.509 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.31%
The agricultural packaging market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% from US$4,088.282 million in 2022 to US$5,872.509 million by 2029.
The agricultural packaging market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% from US$4,088.282 million in 2022 to US$5,872.509 million by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the agricultural packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$5,872.509 million by 2029.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
Agricultural packaging is a protective material utilized to protect and secure agricultural items from the cultivated farm to the customer. It serves different functions, including physical protection, barrier safety, and preservation of the products. Physical protection prevents damage amid transport and warehousing storage, whereas barrier safety anticipates contamination and spoilage from dust, moisture, and insects. Preservation moderates deterioration by controlling oxygen and carbon dioxide levels. Information transmission provides customers with product information such as weight, origin, nutritional substance, and utilization instructions.
The industry of agricultural packaging is anticipated to develop due to variables such as the increasing world population, food requirements, urbanization, and changing consumer inclinations. Effective packaging applications are required for safe delivery and expanded shelf life of agricultural items, minimizing deterioration and waste. Urbanization and changing shopper inclinations moreover drive demand for convenient, ready-to-eat food items in the coming future. The growth in international trade also necessitates durable and protective packaging. Agricultural packaging can help reduce food waste, with advancements in technology and sustainability concerns driving demand for sustainable solutions.
The market of agricultural packaging is expanding with new product launches and technological advancement on a global scale, for instance, in October 2023, Pakka Limited partnered with Brawny Bear to launch India's first compostable flexible packaging range. The production capacity will be developed at Pakka's global manufacturing units in Ayodhya, India, and Guatemala, America, over the next three years. Pakka's compostable flexible packaging aims to contribute to a cleaner plant by offering key features. Similarly, in November 2022, Upward Farms, the world's largest organic vertical farming company, presented a new resealable packaging design for its USDA-certified organic microgreens. The packaging is 38% less plastic as well as amplifies shelf life and is presently accessible at Whole Foods Markets to other retailers as well as in New York and New Jersey.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/agricultural-packaging-market
Based on the material type, the market of agricultural packaging is categorized into plastic, paper and paperboard, composite material (jute), metal, and others. Plastic is currently the prevailing material within the agricultural packaging industry, but its future development may be restricted by stricter standards and customer inclination for sustainable alternatives. Paper and paperboard, alongside jute, are anticipated to see a critical increase due to their eco-friendly nature and waterproof coatings. Composite materials like jute offer a feasible and cost-effective alternative to plastic, with requests expanding in regions with a strong focus on maintainability.
Based on the product type, the agricultural packaging market is classified into pouches bags and sacks, trays, containers, films, and others. Pouches and bags are anticipated to altogether contribute to the agricultural packaging industry due to their flexibility, adaptability, and potential for feasible material alternatives. They can be made from different materials, offering protection against moisture, defilement, and physical harm amid transportation and storage. While containers may decrease, they could remain significant for high-durability applications. The growing focus on biodegradable or recyclable packaging is anticipated to proceed.
Based on Geography, North America is expected to have a major share of the worldwide market of agricultural packaging within the midst of the anticipated period owing to a number of major factors. North America's progressed agricultural division is driving a high demand for packaging materials for various items, including seeds, fertilizers, fruits, vegetables, and grains. The industry is always enhancing progress proficiency and automation, resulting in a rising requirement for packaging applications that can integrate consistently with automated processes. Strict food safety standards in North America require the utilization of high-quality, reliable packaging materials. Consumers are moreover growing concerned about sustainability and environmentally friendly packaging, driving the request for biodegradable, recyclable, or compostable packaging alternatives within the agricultural segment.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the agricultural packaging market that have been covered are Sonoco Products Company, Mondi Group, BAG Corporation, LC Packaging International BV, NNZ Group, Tetra Pak International S.A., Amcor plc, Flex – Pack, Western Packaging, Greif, Inc., Proampac LLC, and Creative Agricultural Packaging, Inc.
The market analytics report segments the agricultural packaging market on the following basis:
• BY MATERIAL TYPE
o Plastic
o Paper and Paperboard
o Composite Material (Jute)
o Metal
o Others
• BY PRODUCT TYPE
o Trays
o Pouches Bags and Sacks
o Containers
o Films
o Others
• BY GEOGRAPHY
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Sonoco Products Company
• Mondi Group
• BAG corporation
• LC Packaging International BV
• NNZ Group
• Tetra Pak International S.A.
• Amcor plc
• Flex – Pack
• Western Packaging
• Greif, Inc.
• Proampac LLC
• Creative Agricultural Packaging, Inc.
Explore More Reports:
• Luxury Packaging Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/luxury-packaging-market
• Protective Packaging Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/protective-packaging-market
• Global Retail Ready Packaging Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-retail-ready-packaging-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP
+1 850-250-1698
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn