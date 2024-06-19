Ultra Commerce and Comestri Join Forces to Create a Comprehensive eCommerce Offering

Acquisition brings together Comestri's award-winning eCommerce SaaS platform with Ultra Commerce's full-service eCommerce and Marketplace platform.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global ecommerce company, Ultra Commerce has acquired Comestri, bringing together Comestri's award-winning eCommerce SaaS platform with Ultra Commerce's full-service eCommerce and Marketplace platform.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed. As a result of the acquisition, Comestri will be gradually folded into the Ultra Commerce brand. Retail and eCommerce executive Anita Dorwald will step down as CEO of Comestri, retaining a key leadership role as Chief Transformation Officer, focusing on integrating the two companies smoothly and effectively.

Matthew Hyland will continue as CEO, with over seven years of experience leading Ultra Commerce. Hyland brings a wealth of expertise and unwavering enthusiasm to this exciting new chapter for the combined entity. Phil Morgan will assume the role of Group CTO for the merged business.

Matthew Hyland, CEO of Ultra Commerce, said: "The strategic alignment between Ultra Commerce and Comestri presents a remarkable opportunity for global growth and expansion. Together, our combined eCommerce solutions offer an unmatched one-stop solution for businesses to thrive in the digital age."

Anita Dorwald, Chief Transformation Officer of Ultra Commerce, added: "There is enormous value for all stakeholders in this acquisition. The biggest immediate winners will be our existing customers, who can now take advantage of an extended product offering and the innovation that will result from leveraging a combined roadmap."

Comestri's 48 blue-chip customers will be retained under the Ultra Commerce brand. They will receive the same exceptional service and support and will ultimately benefit from a broader range of products and services designed to elevate their eCommerce operations.

The addition of the Comestri product to the Ultra Commerce suite allows customers to select the components of the platform which suit their needs, but ultimately can set up and operate their full eCommerce offering in one step with the combined Ultra Commerce platform.

The Ultra Commerce platform now provides solutions for eCommerce companies for: headless storefront, marketplaces, distributed order management systems, product inventory and channel management, payments, shipping, and marketing.

This deal represents the next phase of Ultra Commerce's acquisition strategy. The business acquired Pinnacle Cart and Omnyfy Marketplace in 2023.

About Ultra Commerce

Ultra Commerce is a global SaaS unified commerce business with products that encompass the full range of capability and requirements from SME to enterprise customers, empowering them to create, launch, and scale every type of commerce-enabled business model.

Ultra Commerce is headquartered in Sydney and has a global footprint spanning Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, North America, the UK, and India.

About Comestri

Comestri is an award-winning SaaS company providing retailers with a centralised eCommerce engine that efficiently manages product information, inventory, sales channels, orders, and fulfillment all in one place.