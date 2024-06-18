Websparks Earns Prestigious LowCarbonSG Certification for 2024
Websparks Singapore has achieved the coveted LowCarbonSG certification, recognizing its outstanding commitment to sustainability and reducing carbon emissions.SINGAPORE, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Websparks, a leading tech company, is proud to announce that it has earned the LowCarbonSG Participant Logo 2024 and the LowCarbonSG Certification. This achievement recognizes the company's successful reduction of carbon emissions in 2023 as part of its ongoing sustainability efforts.
The LowCarbonSG Certification highlights Websparks' dedication to promoting environmentally responsible practices in the workplace. By implementing measures to minimize energy consumption, such as recycling e-waste and canned drinks, adopting green coding practices, and transitioning to green hosting services, Websparks has demonstrated its commitment to sustainability.
The LowCarbonSG initiative is spearheaded by the Carbon Pricing Leadership Coalition (CPLC) Singapore, the decarbonization arm of the UN Global Compact Network Singapore (GCNS), with support from the National Environment Agency (NEA) and Enterprise Singapore (ESG).
Achieving the LowCarbonSG Participant Logo 2024 marks another significant milestone in Websparks' sustainability journey. This certification symbolizes the company's continuous efforts toward environmental responsibility and its proactive approach to addressing environmental challenges. As a tech company, Websparks aims to set an example for the industry and inspire others to join in this crucial cause.
"We are extremely honored to receive the LowCarbonSG Certification," said Ng Chee Chiu, Founder of Websparks. "This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to reducing our environmental impact and promoting sustainable practices. We hope to inspire other companies in the industry to follow suit and contribute to a more sustainable future."
Websparks remains committed to further reducing its environmental impact and driving industry-wide change towards a more sustainable future for all.
About Websparks
Websparks is a leading tech company in Singapore dedicated to providing innovative digital solutions while maintaining a strong commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.
About LowCarbonSG
The LowCarbonSG initiative, led by the Carbon Pricing Leadership Coalition (CPLC) Singapore and supported by the National Environment Agency (NEA) and Enterprise Singapore (ESG), aims to promote decarbonization and sustainable practices across various industries.
