EleTex Brands Launches to Revolutionize Hemp-Infused Beverage Distribution in North Texas
Industry Veterans Kim Flores and Rick Ali Lead the Charge with Extensive Hemp and Beverage Expertise, Eye Statewide Expansion
Our extensive experience in both the Texas hemp and beverage industries made it clear that there was a critical need for a distributor that truly understands the unique demands of hemp beverages.”CARROLLTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EleTex Brands, a pioneering distribution company specializing in hemp-infused beverages, is proud to announce its official launch. Founded by industry experts Kim Flores and Rick Ali, Eletex Brands aims to bridge the gap between high-quality hemp-infused beverages and the consumers who crave them. With decades of combined experience, Flores and Ali bring unparalleled expertise and a passion for innovation to this burgeoning market.
— Kim Flores, Co-Founder of EleTex Brands
Kim Flores, a Texas hemp industry veteran fondly known as “The Hemp Housewife” and a Texas alcohol marketing and sales veteran, alongside Rick Ali, an alcohol and hemp shop retailer veteran, conceived EleTex Brands from a shared vision to elevate the distribution of hemp-infused beverages. Recognizing a significant void in the market for a specialized distributor with in-depth industry knowledge, Flores and Ali assembled a team of professionals who are not only well-versed in the intricacies of the hemp industry but also deeply committed to advancing the quality and accessibility of infused beverages.
“Our extensive experience in both the hemp and beverage industries made it clear that there was a critical need for a distributor that truly understands the unique demands of hemp-infused products,” said Kim Flores, Co-Founder of EleTex Brands. “We are excited to fill this gap and provide a service that combines our passion, knowledge, and dedication to excellence.”
Both Flores and Ali saw a need for this type of niche distribution because larger mainstream alcohol distributors often do not understand the nuances that come from the hemp industry. Flores’ extensive knowledge of the Texas hemp industry and her active advocacy, including speaking to state representatives during legislative sessions about hemp, drove the creation of EleTex Brands, ensuring that the unique requirements of hemp-infused beverages are met with expertise and care.
The hemp-infused beverage sector is rapidly growing, with consumers increasingly seeking out these innovative products for their convenience, discretion, and variety of effects. EleTex Brands is positioned to meet this demand by offering a curated selection of premium beverages from trusted brands, ensuring that retailers and consumers alike have access to the best the market has to offer.
“Our goal is to set a new standard in the distribution of hemp-infused beverages,” added Rick Ali, Co-Founder of EleTex Brands. “By focusing on this category, we can provide unparalleled service and expertise to our partners, fostering growth and innovation in this exciting space.”
EleTex Brands services all of North Texas and has plans for statewide distribution. The company believes that people build brands and that the efficacy and safety of the consumer is a top priority. EleTex Brands is dedicated to building strong relationships with retailers, producers, and consumers, emphasizing transparency, education, and quality assurance. As the market continues to evolve, EleTex Brands is committed to staying at the forefront of industry trends and regulatory developments, ensuring that its partners are well-equipped to succeed.
