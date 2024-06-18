APRA finalises superannuation prudential framework amendments for audit

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has finalised its consultation on minor and consequential amendments to the superannuation prudential framework for audit. In the letter released today, APRA sets out its response to feedback from the consultation and issues final versions of the relevant prudential standards and guidance.

The letter, submissions to the consultation, and final and marked-up versions of the prudential standards and guidance can be found at: Audit consequential amendments – superannuation.