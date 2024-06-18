Electrek American Solar Challenge 2024 Set to Start in Nashville
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Electrek American Solar Challenge 2024 is set to commence in Nashville, Tennessee, gathering collegiate teams from around the globe for a rigorous 1,500+ mile solar-powered journey to Wyoming. Starting with the Bridgestone Display Day and practicality judging at the Adventure Science Center in Nashville, TN, on July 19, 2024, the event promises an impressive showcase of solar innovations and engineering prowess, setting the stage for a competitive tour across America's national historic trails.
See America by National Historic Trail, following the 19th, the solar car teams will embark on their cross-country journey, traversing seven states and numerous historic sites.
Event Highlights:
● July 13-15: Scrutineering at NCM Motorsports Park in Bowling Green, KY, where teams undergo rigorous inspections to ensure their vehicles meet all safety and design standards. Scrutineering includes checks on electrical systems, battery protection, mechanical integrity, and overall compliance.
● July 16-18: Electrek Formula Sun Grand Prix (FSGP), a three-day track event at NCM Motorsports Park. Teams will compete to complete as many laps as possible within 24 hours of driving time. Each day features 8 hours of racing, with teams utilizing solar power to achieve maximum efficiency and speed. The FSGP serves as a qualifying event for the ASC, testing the roadworthiness and performance of each solar vehicle.
● July 19: Bridgestone Display Day and practicality judging at the Adventure Science Center in Nashville, TN. This event is open to the public and allows spectators to view the innovative solar cars up close, meet the teams, and learn about the technology behind these cutting-edge vehicles.
● July 20-27: The main event, the Electrek American Solar Challenge, will take teams through Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming. The journey is designed to test the endurance and efficiency of the solar cars as they travel portions of 7 National Historic Trails - Trail of Tears NHT, Lewis & Clark NHT, Santa Fe NHT, Pony Express NHT, Mormon-Pioneer NHT, California NHT, and Oregon NHT - and Route 66. Check out the American Solar Challenge Route Map for the full list of stops to catch the cars in your city.
For more details on the competition and to see the updated list of teams registered for 2024, please visit the ASC 2024 Competition Page. Teams are categorized into two divisions: the traditional single-occupant vehicles, designed solely for the driver, and the innovative multi-occupant vehicles, which are evaluated for both practicality and performance.
Join us to witness the future of solar technology and cheer on these remarkable teams as they journey across America’s national historic trails, blazing a path toward a sustainable future.
About the American Solar Challenge:
The American Solar Challenge is a biennial event organized by the Innovators Educational Foundation (IEF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to providing hands-on, multidisciplinary learning experiences for college students. This event encourages students to design, build, and drive solar-powered vehicles across the United States, promoting STEM education, sustainable technology, and innovation.
Event Sponsors and Partners:
The Electrek ASC 2024 is made possible through the generous support of our sponsors and partners. Special thanks to our title sponsor Electrek, our event partner, the National Park Service, and numerous academic institutions and industry leaders. We extend our deepest gratitude to all the contributors and volunteers who make this event a reality.
