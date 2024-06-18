Inetta AI Expands Relationship Support Services with New Beta Functionality for Family Coaching, Advising, and Mediation
New AI Solutions for Modern Family Dynamics
With Inetta AI's family services, we aim to provide the tools needed to communicate effectively and build stronger relationships.”SANFORD, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inetta AI, a company specializing in relationship coaching, advising, and mediation, has announced the beta launch of its new family-focused AI. Expanding on its work with couples counseling, Inetta AI now aims to support the complexities of family interactions through advanced, AI-driven solutions.
Ryan Storberg, Co-Founder and CEO of Inetta AI, commented on this development. "Family relationships can be challenging," he said. "With Inetta AI's family services, we aim to provide the tools needed to communicate effectively and build stronger relationships."
The new AI will offer comprehensive coaching, tailored to address the unique needs of each family member and foster a supportive and understanding environment. Expert advising will provide guidance on a range of family issues, from parenting strategies to managing blended family dynamics, utilizing evidence-based practices and AI-enhanced insights. Effective mediation services will be available to help families resolve conflicts, ensuring that all voices are heard and respected.
Inetta AI's personal space will be expanded to include knowledge of the new family group conversations, in addition to its knowledge of the existing couples conversations, continuing to provide users with a private space to talk to Inetta. The platform is designed to be user-friendly, with an intuitive interface that makes accessing Inetta straightforward and available 24/7.
The family services are designed to be inclusive and adaptable, catering to diverse family structures and cultural backgrounds. The beta launch will allow the company to gather feedback from early users to further refine the product.
Storberg added, "During our beta phase, we are focused on understanding the nuances of family dynamics and how our AI can best support these relationships. We encourage families to participate and provide feedback to help us improve Inetta."
Families interested in joining the beta program can sign up at https://www.inetta.ai.
