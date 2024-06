Innovative Fintech Leader Michelle Beyo Launches Transformative Future of Finance Master Class

Finavator Future of Finance Master Class

Finavator's CEO, Michelle Beyo Launches an innovative Master Class on the Ten Elements Influencing The Future of Finance.

FINAVATOR’s groundbreaking online course has combined Michelle Beyo's extensive knowledge with that of key industry leaders to create this invaluable master class.” — Carol Grunberg, Chief Business Officer, Yuno | Ex Alipay | Ex Google

TORONTO, ON, June 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Press Release June 20th 2024Prominent Fintech thought leader Michelle Beyo, CEO Finavator launches an innovative Master Class on The Ten Elements Influencing The Future of Finance. This self paced course is designed to equip professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in the rapidly evolving financial services landscape. Within the first few weeks, several organizations, including credit unions, technology firms, and AML companies in the US, UK and Canada have enrolled their employees in the course to prepare for the future of finance.As the finance sector undergoes significant transformations driven by technological advancements, regulatory changes, and shifting economic trends, staying ahead of the curve is more critical than ever. Finavator’s Future of Finance master class offers six hours of on demand video trainings with in-depth insights into the key trends shaping the future, including fintech innovations, embedded finance, open data, blockchain technology, digital currencies, and more.Finavator’s Future of Finance Master Class includes:-Expert Instructor: Learn from industry leader and Finavator Inc. CEO Michelle Beyo, an award winning payments expert and global speaker who has spoken at TEDx and Money2020. Michelle brings 20 years of real-world experience and insights.-Comprehensive Curriculum: The course covers essential topics such as fintechs, payment innovations, BaaS, embedded finance, cybersecurity, digital identity, open data, web3, blockchain, and the rise of digital assets.-Real-World Applications: Learn practical situations through case studies and real-world examples.-Flexible Schedule: Access course materials anytime, anywhere, allowing you to learn at your own pace.-Powerful Expert Interviews: Insights from global leaders from US, UK, Europe, Canada and Australia including:Ryan Patel: Futurist and CNN ContributorTheodora Lau: Founder, Unconventional VenturesCarol Grunberg: Chief Business Officer, YunoEmma Todd: CEO, MMH Data SystemsElena Litani: Executive Payments ExpertAndrew McLeod: CEO, CertnSimon Lyons: Chief Strategy Officer, obconnectDavid Wall: Chief Commercial Officer, TilloPanagiotis Kriaris: Head of Business Development, UnzerJamie Leach: Open Data Strategist, RaidiamThis comprehensive course is now open for enrollment to help professionals gain unparalleled insights, stay ahead in the financial sector, and apply theoretical knowledge to real-world scenarios.For more information about Finavator's master class or to enroll to secure a spot and elevate your financial expertise, click here Connect with the Finavator team, PR Contact: Rachel@finavator.comFollow Finavator on Linkedin About Finavator Inc.Finavator Inc. is an award-winning consultancy specializing in payments and the future of finance. With a proven track record in driving growth, Finavator helps businesses leverage innovative financial solutions. Clients include banks, credit unions, fintechs, and technology firms worldwide