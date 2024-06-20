Innovative Fintech Leader Michelle Beyo Launches Transformative Future of Finance Master Class
Finavator's CEO, Michelle Beyo Launches an innovative Master Class on the Ten Elements Influencing The Future of Finance.
FINAVATOR’s groundbreaking online course has combined Michelle Beyo's extensive knowledge with that of key industry leaders to create this invaluable master class.”TORONTO, ON, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Press Release June 20th 2024
— Carol Grunberg, Chief Business Officer, Yuno | Ex Alipay | Ex Google
Prominent Fintech thought leader Michelle Beyo, CEO Finavator launches an innovative Master Class on The Ten Elements Influencing The Future of Finance. This self paced course is designed to equip professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in the rapidly evolving financial services landscape. Within the first few weeks, several organizations, including credit unions, technology firms, and AML companies in the US, UK and Canada have enrolled their employees in the course to prepare for the future of finance.
As the finance sector undergoes significant transformations driven by technological advancements, regulatory changes, and shifting economic trends, staying ahead of the curve is more critical than ever. Finavator’s Future of Finance master class offers six hours of on demand video trainings with in-depth insights into the key trends shaping the future, including fintech innovations, embedded finance, open data, blockchain technology, digital currencies, and more.
Finavator’s Future of Finance Master Class includes:
-Expert Instructor: Learn from industry leader and Finavator Inc. CEO Michelle Beyo, an award winning payments expert and global speaker who has spoken at TEDx and Money2020. Michelle brings 20 years of real-world experience and insights.
-Comprehensive Curriculum: The course covers essential topics such as fintechs, payment innovations, BaaS, embedded finance, cybersecurity, digital identity, open data, web3, blockchain, and the rise of digital assets.
-Real-World Applications: Learn practical situations through case studies and real-world examples.
-Flexible Schedule: Access course materials anytime, anywhere, allowing you to learn at your own pace.
-Powerful Expert Interviews: Insights from global leaders from US, UK, Europe, Canada and Australia including:
Ryan Patel: Futurist and CNN Contributor
Theodora Lau: Founder, Unconventional Ventures
Carol Grunberg: Chief Business Officer, Yuno
Emma Todd: CEO, MMH Data Systems
Elena Litani: Executive Payments Expert
Andrew McLeod: CEO, Certn
Simon Lyons: Chief Strategy Officer, obconnect
David Wall: Chief Commercial Officer, Tillo
Panagiotis Kriaris: Head of Business Development, Unzer
Jamie Leach: Open Data Strategist, Raidiam
This comprehensive course is now open for enrollment to help professionals gain unparalleled insights, stay ahead in the financial sector, and apply theoretical knowledge to real-world scenarios.
For more information about Finavator's master class or to enroll to secure a spot and elevate your financial expertise, click here
Connect with the Finavator team, PR Contact: Rachel@finavator.com
Follow Finavator on Linkedin
About Finavator Inc.
Finavator Inc. is an award-winning consultancy specializing in payments and the future of finance. With a proven track record in driving growth, Finavator helps businesses leverage innovative financial solutions. Clients include banks, credit unions, fintechs, and technology firms worldwide
Michelle Beyo, CEO
Finavator
michelle@finavator.com