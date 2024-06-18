Big Ten Records Announces Release of BigzIQ’s “ON CODE” Music Video

BigZIQ

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Ten Records is thrilled to announce the official release of the music video for “ON CODE” by their talented artist, BigzIQ. Born Miracle Aina Simileoluwa Isaac, BigzIQ has been making waves in the music industry with his unique sound and infectious energy. Hailing from Kwara State, Nigeria, and growing up in Ilorin, BigzIQ discovered his passion for music early on. His involvement in his church’s youth choir helped him hone his skills and develop a deep connection to music. By 2018, he began writing his own songs, further cementing his dedication to his craft.

“ON CODE,” BigzIQ’s debut single, was officially launched in 2024 and has quickly gained traction, showcasing his distinctive blend of traditional African rhythms with modern beats. The song, produced by the talented young producer Greamar, has been gaining significant traction since its release a few weeks ago, amassing over 400,000 plays on streaming platforms and counting. With its infectious rhythm and catchy hooks, “ON CODE” has solidified BigzIQ as an artist to watch.

The official music video for “ON CODE,” directed by the renowned African director Pink, promises to captivate audiences worldwide. The video is a must-see, taking viewers on a journey that vividly interprets the song while offering a sneak peek into how BigzIQ plans to showcase his craft and talent. “We are thrilled to bring this music video to BigzIQ’s fans,” says Ewaen Ediae, BigzIQ’s manager. “This video represents a new chapter in his career, and we are excited to share his vision and creativity with a wider audience.”

BigzIQ’s social media presence has also been growing, with his Instagram handle @bigziq_ providing fans with updates on his latest projects, performances, and behind-the-scenes moments. His music is not only gaining attention on streaming platforms but also being featured on radio stations like Afrovibes Radio, reaching listeners in 182 countries.

The release of the “ON CODE” music video on June 21st is set to be a pivotal moment in BigzIQ’s career. With his unique sound and magnetic presence, BigzIQ is poised to make a lasting impact on the music industry. Fans are eagerly anticipating this release, which promises to deliver visually captivating storytelling that complements the dynamic energy of the song.

In addition to the music video, BigzIQ’s highly anticipated EP is set to drop in July 26th.. Stay tuned for more updates and exciting releases from BigzIQ and Big Ten Records. The future of music looks brighter than ever with BigzIQ leading the way. Mark your calendars for June 21st and be ready to experience the magic of BigzIQ’s “ON CODE” music video.

BigzIQ’s recognition extends beyond his musical releases. He was recently nominated for the NEXT RATED award by the Global African Diaspora Awards (GADA Awards). This annual awards ceremony, set to take place in September in Houston, Texas, USA, aims to recognize and celebrate the remarkable achievements of the global African diaspora. The nomination is a testament to BigzIQ’s growing influence and impact within the music industry.

Furthermore, BigzIQ is scheduled to perform as the headliner artist at the Afrovibes TV & Radio Station concert in July 2025. This event celebrates Afrovibes TV & Radio Day in the city of Houston, Texas, further cementing BigzIQ’s status as a prominent and influential artist in the global music scene. Fans can look forward to an electrifying performance that showcases his unique talent and vibrant energy.

In summary, the official release of BigzIQ’s “ON CODE” music video marks a significant milestone in his burgeoning career. With a growing fanbase, impressive streaming numbers, and recognition from prestigious platforms like the GADA Awards and Afrovibes TV & Radio Station, BigzIQ is set to make an indelible mark on the music industry. Stay tuned for more from this dynamic artist as he continues to rise to new heights.