Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,670 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,785 in the last 365 days.

More Than 4,400 UNO Students Named to Dean’s, Chancellor’s Lists in Spring 2024

More than 4,400 students are being recognized for their academic achievements during the Spring 2024 semester at the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) with inclusion on the Chancellor's and/or Dean's List.

Each semester, students seeking their first bachelor's degree who meet or exceed specific grade point average thresholds are selected for inclusion on the Chancellor's List and/or Dean's List at UNO in recognition of their outstanding academic performance.


The Chancellor’s List

The 1,335 students who qualified for the Chancellor's List earned a grade point average of 4.0 for courses taken at UNO during the Spring 2024 semester, provided 12 or more quality hours were completed.

View the Chancellor's List page


The Dean’s List

The 3,130 students who qualified for the Dean's List earned a GPA of 3.5 or better for courses taken at UNO during the Spring 2024 semester, provided 12 or more quality hours were completed.

View the Dean's List page


About the Lists

Please note that students who qualify for both the Chancellor's and Dean's Lists will only be listed on the Chancellor's List.

In addition to recognition on these respective lists, those students earning placement on the Chancellor's or Dean's List will receive a letter from their respective college signifying their academic success.

If you have a question about the lists, please contact the Office of the University Registrar at unoregistrar@unomaha.edu.

You just read:

More Than 4,400 UNO Students Named to Dean’s, Chancellor’s Lists in Spring 2024

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more