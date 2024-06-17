More Than 4,400 UNO Students Named to Dean’s, Chancellor’s Lists in Spring 2024

More than 4,400 students are being recognized for their academic achievements during the Spring 2024 semester at the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) with inclusion on the Chancellor's and/or Dean's List.

Each semester, students seeking their first bachelor's degree who meet or exceed specific grade point average thresholds are selected for inclusion on the Chancellor's List and/or Dean's List at UNO in recognition of their outstanding academic performance.

The Chancellor’s List

The 1,335 students who qualified for the Chancellor's List earned a grade point average of 4.0 for courses taken at UNO during the Spring 2024 semester, provided 12 or more quality hours were completed.

View the Chancellor's List page

The Dean’s List

The 3,130 students who qualified for the Dean's List earned a GPA of 3.5 or better for courses taken at UNO during the Spring 2024 semester, provided 12 or more quality hours were completed.

View the Dean's List page

About the Lists

Please note that students who qualify for both the Chancellor's and Dean's Lists will only be listed on the Chancellor's List.

In addition to recognition on these respective lists, those students earning placement on the Chancellor's or Dean's List will receive a letter from their respective college signifying their academic success.