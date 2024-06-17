The Carnival Development Corporation would like to remind all Ragga Soca and Soca artistes that the closing date for registration is Friday June 21st and the selection of the finalists would be done on Monday June 24th 2024 at the Victoria Park commencing at 6:00 pm.
All registration forms must include an online download link for the song that would be entered into the competition or emailed to the CDC’s email address which is [email protected].
You just read:
Ragga Soca & Soca Competition Registration Deadline is June 21st
