Akraya, Inc. Wins Silicon Valley’s Best Places to Work 2024!
Bay Area's Top Workplace: Akraya Celebrates Award-Winning Culture!
Akraya thrives in VC-Fueled Valley! We are proud of consistently ranking high for over 2 decades. This is a testament to a culture that transcends market cycles, COVID, and a ‘remote first’ workplace.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Akraya, Inc. has been recognized as a winner of the 2024 Bay Area Best Places to Work, an awards program presented by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal.
— Amar Panchal, CEO of AKRAYA
Select employers from the Bay Area were named winners of the award on June 13th, 2024. These winning organizations were honored for having created exceptional workplaces that their employees value highly.
Award applicants were evaluated and ranked across 5 categories according to the number of Bay Area employees. The ranking found companies in the region whose employees rate them as the highest on such values as fun, collaborative culture, solid compensation and benefits offerings and other amenities as well as management practices. The rankings were unveiled on June 14th, 2024 in the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal.
"In Silicon Valley, Akraya competes with many exciting, VC-funded startups. To win amongst such companies is an incredible honor. Moreover, we feel proud of consistently ranking high over the last two decades. This is a testament to a culture that has transcended market cycles, COVID, and now a ‘remote first’ workplace.” - Amar Panchal, CEO, Akraya
“I am proud of the Akraya team for working towards our shared goals and consistently raising the bar! This recognition validates our focus on employee engagement, transparency, empowerment, and collaborative culture" – Keshava Kumar, VP of Human Resources, Akraya
About Akraya:
Akraya excels in IT consulting and staffing services, offering comprehensive solutions tailored to diverse client needs. Recognized as the Best Places to Work in Silicon Valley for two consecutive years (2024 & 2023) and a Glassdoor "Best Place to Work" in 2023, Akraya prioritizes a culture of excellence and inclusivity. Industry recognitions from Staffing Industry Analysts and The Silicon Valley Business Journal further solidify Akraya's leadership position. Beyond business, Akraya actively fosters social responsibility initiatives, encouraging team members to contribute to meaningful causes.
About 2024 Bay Area Best Places to Work
Best Places to Work is an innovative publication and awards program produced by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. The rankings were determined by surveys that went directly to employees who answered a series of questions. The survey was administered online by the employers and through a service provided by Quantum Workplace, our research partner. The rankings are numeric based on Quantum’s scoring process. By ranking companies and sharing best practices we facilitate idea sharing and help other companies learn from the best.
Shradha Shashidhar
Akraya
+1 4083148965
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other