Fine Dining on the California Riviera: Angel Oak at The Ritz-Carlton Bacara Redefines the Traditional Steakhouse
Angel Oak infuses the timeless steakhouse concept with innovative culinary twistsSANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara–the premier oceanfront resort along the Gaviota Coast elevates the Angel Oak steakhouse experience to new heights of luxury, seamlessly blending modern culinary innovation with traditional steakhouse charm. With a meticulously curated wine list that aims to complement the exceptional menu, the restaurant ensures every visit is a celebration of taste, ambiance, and unparalleled hospitality. Angel Oak celebrates the art of steak preparation in an oceanfront setting that exudes warmth and sophistication and features an array of delectable appetizers, fresh seafood, and indulgent desserts. Starting Memorial Day Weekend, Chef Diego will feature a tasting menu, separate from the a la carte menu, that showcases local farmers and purveyors. The tasting menu is $95 ++, and guests can partake in a wine pairing along with the tasting for an additional charge. Led by a team of renowned chefs, The Ritz-Carlton Bacara's philosophy revolves around the pursuit of perfection.
Accompanying the cuisine is an ambiance of pure scenic beauty, with floor-to-ceiling ocean views and a striking 25-seat bar topped with vibrant blue Amazonite quartz. Seating on the outdoor patio is also offered, showcasing some of the most captivating sunsets over the Pacific. Locals receive complimentary valet parking when dining at Angel Oak.
Complementing the Angel Oak dining experience is a premier cocktail program and exclusive wine cellar that houses the restaurant's 5,500-bottle collection.
“This is a special place. The ocean views are unmatched, and we have created an environment of comfortable luxury that encourages lingering around the table, being enveloped in the dining experience, savoring every bite and sip,” says Clayton van Hooijdonk, Hotel Manager for the Bacara. “Our staff is committed to providing an exceptional experience.”
Angel Oak is pleased to announce the following additions to the service team:
Chef de Cuisine Diego Seitour discovered his passion for cooking as a child as his father was a Chef for the President of Argentina. He would always want to go to work with his dad to watch and learn the art of cooking. Chef Diego joined the Ritz Carlton – Grand Cayman as a restaurant Chef and arrived in Santa Barbara in December 2023 to work as the Chef of Angel Oak.
Stephanie Perkins is the Restaurant General Manager at Angel Oak and San Setto. After graduation from the University of Houston she moved to Napa Valley to attend the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone for the Accelerated Wine and Beverage Program. Where she was able to complete her CSW and level 2 certification through the Court of Master Sommeliers. She was General Manager of Loquita (2019 -2021) and The Lark, Pearl Social and Santa Barbara Wine Collective (2022) and recently joined the Ritz Carlton, Bacara team as the GM at Angel Oak and San Setto.
Pastry Chef, Omkar, shares, “Angel Oak’s dessert menu rivals the excellence of its steaks, offering decadent creations crafted with precision and flair. From indulgent chocolate coconut spheres to the heavenly Rich Dulce Basque cheesecake, each dessert is a finale worthy of the finest dining experience.”
Experience true hospitality at The Ritz Carlton-Bacara, situated on a spectacular oceanfront landscape along natural cliffs and the sea. Reserve your dining experience by calling (805) 968-0100.
About The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara
Set against a backdrop of golden beaches and lush mountains, The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara embodies the charm, beauty, and energy of the Mediterranean in the heart of Santa Barbara. The iconic Central California resort spans 78 acres and features 358 guest rooms and suites, two natural beaches, lush gardens, and a collection of amenities including: a 42,000 square-foot spa and wellness center; three salt-water infinity pools; six culinary venues including the signature Angel Oak, housing the resort’s 12,000-bottle wine collection; robust activities program for guests of all ages; and 70,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space. The property is distinctly nestled between the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Ynez Mountains, offering easy access to the region’s best vineyards, and is just minutes from the center of charming and historic Santa Barbara.
