Councilmembers Jawando and Albornoz Host Press Conference with Advocates on Child Investment Fund Act, Bill 5-24

MARYLAND, June 17 - For Immediate Release: Monday, June 17, 2024

From the Offices of Councilmembers Will Jawando and Gabe Albornoz





ROCKVILLE, Md., June 17, 2024—On Tuesday, June 18th, Montgomery County Councilmembers Will Jawando and Gabe Albornoz will be joined by advocates for a press conference on the Child Investment Fund Act, Bill 5-24. A public hearing will be held on the same day at 7 p.m. at the Council Office Building.

Councilmember Will Jawando

Councilmember Gabe Albornoz

Tonaeya Moore, Director of Policy, CASH Campaign of Maryland

Lauren Bealore, Associate Director, State & Local Policy, Prosperity NOW

Annie Zitu, Montgomery County Resident

WHEN: Tuesday, June 18, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. (Please note: The press conference will end no later than 1:30 p.m. to accommodate the afternoon Council session)