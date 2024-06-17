Councilmembers Jawando and Albornoz Host Press Conference with Advocates on Child Investment Fund Act, Bill 5-24
MARYLAND, June 17 - For Immediate Release: Monday, June 17, 2024
From the Offices of Councilmembers Will Jawando and Gabe Albornoz
ROCKVILLE, Md., June 17, 2024—On Tuesday, June 18th, Montgomery County Councilmembers Will Jawando and Gabe Albornoz will be joined by advocates for a press conference on the Child Investment Fund Act, Bill 5-24. A public hearing will be held on the same day at 7 p.m. at the Council Office Building.
- Councilmember Will Jawando
- Councilmember Gabe Albornoz
- Tonaeya Moore, Director of Policy, CASH Campaign of Maryland
- Lauren Bealore, Associate Director, State & Local Policy, Prosperity NOW
- Annie Zitu, Montgomery County Resident
WHEN: Tuesday, June 18, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. (Please note: The press conference will end no later than 1:30 p.m. to accommodate the afternoon Council session)
Media Contact: Michelle Whittaker 240-777-7792, Beth Shuman 240-777-7967
