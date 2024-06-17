Montgomery County Council Meets on June 18 to Vote on Chief of Police Appointment and Receive Briefings from the Charter Review Commission on their 2024 Report and Montgomery Planning on LGBTQ+ Heritage Sites

MARYLAND, June 17 - For Immediate Release: Monday, June 17, 2024

Also on June 18: The Council will vote on a resolution to appoint a Montgomery County Sports Tourism Task Force and hold a public hearing on the Child Investment Fund at 7 p.m.

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, June 18 at 11:30 a.m. and the meeting will begin with two proclamation presentations. The first proclamation, presented by Councilmember Will Jawando, will recognize Juneteenth. The second, presented by Councilmember Gabe Albornoz, will recognize International Day for Countering Hate Speech. At 12 p.m. the Council will hold a lunchtime meeting with the Maryland Association of Counties.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Public Hearings

The Council will hold the following hybrid public hearings at 1:30 p.m. Residents can visit the Council website to learn about the multiple ways to provide testimony.

The Council will hold the following evening hybrid public hearing at 7 p.m.

Montgomery Planning LGBTQ+ Heritage Sites

Briefing: At approximately 1:45 p.m. the Council will receive a briefing from the Historic Preservation Office about research and outreach activities in support of the study of LGBTQ+ history in Montgomery County and Maryland. The presentation will include an overview of historic preservation work at the national, state and local level that focuses on LGBTQ+ history, including work to list properties to the National Register of Historic Places.

The presentation will include discussion of local LGBTQ+ historic sites and individuals who were important LGBTQ+ civil rights figures in Montgomery County. Additionally, the presentation will discuss outreach work that has been undertaken in coordination with Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS), the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC), Montgomery History and the American Planning Association.

Charter Review Commission Report

Briefing: At approximately 2:45 p.m., the Council will receive a briefing about the 2024 Report of the Charter Review Commission. The Charter Review Commission provides a report to the Council by May 1 of every even-numbered year. The commission submitted its 2024 report to the Council on April 24. It has since supplemented its report to address a recent petition. In the report, as supplemented, the commission recommends potential amendments to the County Charter.

The commission voted to recommend three charter amendments in 2024. These amendments include changes to Council voting requirements for budget and tax revenue decisions; changes to the confirmation process for County Executive appointments; and a life-time total of three terms for County Executive.

Legislative Session

Bill 12-24, Police - Police Accountability Board and Administrative Charging Committee – Compensation

Introduction: The Council will introduce Bill 12-24, Police - Police Accountability Board and Administrative Charging Committee – Compensation, which would provide compensation for the civilian member of the Police Trial Board and change the compensation for the Police Accountability Board (PAB) and Administrative Charging Committee (ACC) members.

The lead sponsor is the Council president, at the Request of the County Executive. A public hearing is scheduled for July 9.

Resolution to appoint a Montgomery County Sports Tourism Task Force

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on a resolution sponsored by the Economic Development (ECON) and Education and Culture (EC) Committees to appoint a Montgomery County Sports Tourism Task Force. The mission of the task force is to promote sports tourism and increase capacity and access to sports facilities for residents. The task force would also conduct a facility needs assessment, identify workforce development needs and assess ways to improve marketing and collaboration with outside groups in the sports industry. If approved, the task force would provide interim reports on its progress to the ECON and EC Committees and provide a final report with recommendations to the Council no later than June 2025.

District Council Session

Sectional Map Amendment (SMA) H-150, Implementation of the Fairland and Briggs Chaney Master Plan

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Sectional Map Amendment (SMA) H-150, which is a comprehensive rezoning application to implement the zoning recommendations contained in the approved and adopted Fairland and Briggs Chaney Master Plan. The Council approved the Fairland and Briggs Chaney Master Plan on Dec. 12, 2023. The SMA application was filed on March 1 by the Montgomery County Planning Board. The application covers a plan area of approximately 1,800 acres along a five-mile stretch of Columbia Pike. The SMA proposes reclassification of approximately 865 acres and reconfirms the existing zoning for the remainder of the plan area, which includes approximately 935 acres.

Consent Calendar

Each item on the Council’s Consent Calendar can be found on the Council agenda for Tuesday, June 18, which is available on the Council website.

Resolution to appoint the County Executive's Nominee for Chief of Police: Marc Yamada

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on a resolution to appoint the County Executive's nominee for chief of the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), Marc Yamada. During his 36-year career with MCPD, Yamada has served as assistant chief for three years, overseen the Field Services Bureau, served as the District 4 Commander, captain for the Community Engagement Division, and as a duty commander. Chief Marcus Jones will retire at the end of June.

Resolution regarding Montgomery County Commitment to Disseminating Secure Firearm Storage Information to Parents

Introduction: Council Vice President Kate Stewart and Councilmember Kristin Mink will introduce a resolution that aims to ensure that secure firearm storage information is provided to parents throughout the County. The resolution affirms the County’s ongoing commitment to keep residents, and children in particular, safe from gun violence and gun deaths. Council President Andrew Friedson, and Councilmembers Laurie-Anne Sayles, Sidney Katz, Evan Glass, Albornoz, Marilyn Balcombe, Dawn Luedtke and Natali Fani-González are cosponsors.

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.