Changes to three Marine Fisheries Rules became effective today

Changes to three Marine Fisheries Commission rules became effective today, but there will be no impact to fishermen because they simply codify existing practices or regulations already implemented by proclamation.

The changes to 15A NCAC 18A .0419, 0420, and 0427 pertain to commercial shellfish sanitation and processing procedures and ensure that North Carolina remains in compliance with National Shellfish Sanitation Program requirements. The new rules protect commercial shellfish harvest from contamination during vessel transport and specify refrigeration requirements.

The rules were adopted by the Marine Fisheries Commission in November 2023 under a state-mandated periodic review schedule (G.S. 150B-21.3A).

Text of the rules can be found in the June 17, 2024, Supplement to the 2020 N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission Rulebook at https://deq.nc.gov//DMF-Rules.

For questions about these rules, email Catherine Blum, rules coordinator for the Division of Marine Fisheries.