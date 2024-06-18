CloudWerx Secures Coveted GenAI Service Partner Certification
CloudWerx easily secures GenAI certification in record time and highlights the extreme capabilities of the CWX SpecOps TeamSAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudWerx, a Premier Google Cloud Professional Service Provider and a leading force in innovative cloud solutions, today announced the company has officially secured the GenAI Service Partner certification from Google. The certification designates which companies exhibit extreme expertise and a complete understanding of Generative AI principles, including neural networks, natural language processing, and creative AI applications. CloudWerx now joins the ranks of a highly curated group of companies to hold the designation – less than one percent of Google Cloud partners.
Google’s GenAI Service Partner Program is extremely difficult to join and requires a company to demonstrate an extensive knowledge of business-level artificial intelligence. Amongst stringent qualification requirements imposed on the workforce talent; the program requires that the partner demonstrate proven thought leadership, multiple technical certifications, proof of GenAI industry use cases, and in-production customer success stories.
“CloudWerx was able to meet the shortest deadline for the GenAI Program in Google’s history,” stated Betsy Reed, co-founder and president of CloudWerx. “Our ability to move quickly, overcome extreme hurdles, and still come out on top is a clear sign of our unique capabilities.”
The certification proves that CloudWerx is one of the absolute best (top 1%) in the industry for GenAI projects. The company focuses on its ability to rapidly and skillfully implement the most difficult AI projects with ease. Part of the success of CloudWerx is the ability to call on their CWX SpecOps Team – a team of hyper-experts that can solve any issue no matter how complex. Cloudwerx considers this their strategic team that can rapidly transcend and connect business needs with technology solutions across many industries. A set of truly fast learners and creative problem solvers that are in high demand by our most strategic customers.
“This certification fully showcases the depth of CloudWerx expertise in AI. We got done in just 10 business days what other companies took months to accomplish,” stated Sidhant Gupta, chief technology officer at CloudWerx. “GenAI is super-hot right now and everyone is looking to implement it, but it’s important to have the right experts who have had in-production experience. If you’re going to fly across the country, you want an expert, certified pilot and not an unlicensed person right out of flight training.”
For more information on CloudWerx products and solutions, please visit https://www.cloudwerx.tech/ and follow the company on LinkedIn.
###
About CloudWerx:
CloudWerx is a global engineering-focused Google Cloud solutions provider dedicated to solving the toughest challenges via the elite global technology team the company has built. With a commitment to unparalleled technical expertise and next-level customer service, CloudWerx empowers businesses to accelerate successfully within complex Google Cloud environments with velocity and speed. As a Premier Partner for Google Cloud, the 2023 North American Sales Partner of the Year and the recent recipient of Google Cloud’s 2024 North American Breakthrough Partner of the Year, CloudWerx is at the forefront of cloud innovation and transformation. Visit https://www.cloudwerx.tech/ to learn more.
Nicolia Wiles
PRIME|PR
+1 512-698-7373
email us here