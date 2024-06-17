June 17, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Announces Elder Abuse Investigation Center for Central Virginia

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Miyares Announces Elder Abuse Investigation Center for Central Virginia

The Center Will Operate Within the OAG’s Health Care Fraud and Elder Abuse Section

RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced the creation of the Elder Abuse Investigation Center for Central Virginia to address and combat the growing issue of elder abuse and neglect.

Statistics show that one in ten Americans over 65 have been victims of elder abuse, yet only one in 24 cases are reported to the authorities. Operating as a specialized unit within the Office of the Attorney General, the Elder Abuse Investigation Center aims to enhance and streamline collaboration among Central Virginia jurisdictions to investigate and prosecute instances of elder abuse in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and private residences. This includes physical assaults, neglect, sexual assaults, violent crimes, and suspicious deaths.

“This year marks the beginning of the largest surge of Americans turning 65 in our nation’s history. By 2050, nearly one-quarter of the American population will be 65 or older. As our population ages, rates of elder abuse are expected to rise, but my office is proactively confronting this head-on,” said Attorney General Miyares. “This new Elder Abuse Investigation Center represents a major step forward in my commitment to protect Virginia’s senior citizens and vulnerable adults. Virginia will remain at the national forefront of the fight against elder abuse.”

This initiative will see a coalition of law enforcement agencies, Commonwealth’s Attorneys, and elder advocates from Richmond, Colonial Heights, Chesterfield, Henrico, Hopewell, Hanover, Powhatan, and Goochland Counties working together. Additional jurisdictions are expected to join the effort in the near future.

Although other regions of Virginia have similar elder abuse investigation coalitions, such as the Peninsula Elder Abuse Forensic Center, this will be the first initiative in Central Virginia.

As Attorney General, Miyares has taken several new steps to fight back against elder abuse in Virginia, including advancing the Senior TRIAD program, streamlining consumer protection resources, and advising the General Assembly in crafting legislation to increase penalties for criminals and scammers who target vulnerable, older Virginians.

For more information about the resources offered by the Office of the Attorney General to prevent and address instances of elder abuse and neglect, click here.

