WA wildfire update: Pioneer Fire continues to impact Lake Chelan

The Pioneer Fire continues to burn in the Lake Chelan-Sawtooth Wilderness near the north shore of Lake Chelan. Unfortunately, this fire will likely be a long term event; people in the area should expect intermittent air quality impacts as the fire spreads. The map at the top of this page now shows a box around the fire location--this box indicates that there is now a daily smoke outlook issued by an Air Resource Advisor for the Pioneer Fire. Clicking on the link in the box will take you to the smoke outlook, or it's accessible by clicking on the Local Smoke Outlooks tab on the blog.

Over the weekend high winds led to the fire doubling in size as well as variable smoke impacts in the area. The Chelan area saw mostly moderate smoke impacts, but areas east of Lake Chelan in the Methow observed unhealthy and worse air quality impacts on the evening of June 15:











































































