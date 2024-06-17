Burlington County Legislators, Sheriff, and Commissioners Call on Philly Mayor to Crack Down on Boom Car Parties

(MOORESTOWN) – State legislators, law enforcement, and county commissioners sent a letter to Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker requesting she crack down on the “boom car” parties that torment the residents living in Burlington County towns along the Delaware River. The letter was signed by New Jersey State Senator Troy Singleton, Assemblyman Herb Conaway Jr., Assemblywoman Carol Murphy, Burlington County Sheriff James Kostoplis, and Burlington County Commissioners Felicia Hopson, Dan O’Connell, Allison Eckel, Tom Pullion and Balvir Singh. The text of the letter is below:

Dear Mayor Parker,

We write to express the collective concerns of our residents in Burlington County who live in communities along the Delaware River, across from Philadelphia, and have had to endure – year after year – the incessant and constant reverberations from boom car parties. It is our hope, given your record, tenacity, commitment to public safety, and tackling quality of life issues, that your administration will give this matter the warranted attention it deserves.

As you may know, for years, the noise pollution emanating from the boom car parties in Philadelphia has kept families awake all night long, on both sides of the river. Unfortunately, these gatherings have increased in frequency, no longer just a nuisance in the summer months, but all year long, and not just on the weekend, but often during the week as well.

Our constituents have long voiced their concerns. We have heard and listened to these calls for help. However, with Philadelphia outside of our jurisdiction, we must rely on Philadelphia authorities and law enforcement to properly address this issue.

To that end, we have taken action both administratively and legislatively. We have met with elected officials, law enforcement, community outreach and others to develop reporting procedures for the noise, closure of certain areas where they were known to congregate, and even increased patrols. Local police chiefs have tried to address procedurally, and our Sheriff attempted to liaise with his counterpart in Philadelphia, to no avail.

Additionally, both the State of New Jersey and the City of Philadelphia have attempted to legislate solutions – we passed a law in New Jersey that would lead to escalating fines on owners of vehicles playing loud music; Philadelphia similarly passed a law involving fines and vehicle seizures. Yet, these are mere words on paper without enforcement. Therefore, we respectfully request your cooperation, and that of the Philadelphia Police Department, to enforce the laws that have been enacted.

As we enter the summer months, we know this is an issue that will undoubtedly continue to negatively impact our quality of life. We truly appreciate your consideration of this request. If you have any questions or concerns or are in need of additional information please do not hesitate to contact us.