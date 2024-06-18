New Book "IMMIGRIT: How Immigrant Leadership Drives Organizational Success" Launches for Immigrant Heritage Month

UPPER ARLINGTON, OHIO, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 11th, author Ukeme Awakessien Jeter released her highly anticipated book, "IMMIGRIT: How Immigrant Leadership Drives Organizational Success," which explores the transformative impact of immigrant leadership on business success in today's globalized economy.

In its first week on Amazon, IMMIGRIT ranked #2 on the New Releases list under the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion category, and #3 on the Bestseller List under the same category. It ranked #4 on New Releases under Human Resources and Personnel Management, and #8 under Workplace Culture.

Drawing from her personal journey as a repeat immigrant from Nigeria with experiences spanning Geneva, Oman, and the United States, Awakessien Jeter offers a compelling narrative backed by research and insights from interviews with experts, business leaders, and fellow immigrants. Through personal anecdotes and practical tips, she demonstrates how businesses can leverage immigrant talent to foster innovation, drive growth, and reshape workplace culture.

Awakessien Jeter is Council President, Mayor of Upper Arlington Ohio, and Partner at a national law firm. It is her hope that “this book is a transformative tool, enabling business and corporations to harness the immense potential of immigrant leaders by fostering a workplace culture inclusive of immigrants.”

Immigrant Heritage Month in June provides a fitting backdrop to discuss the crucial role of immigrant leadership. With immigrants projected to form a significant portion of the U.S. workforce by 2035, 'IMMIGRIT' aims to empower businesses to unlock the full potential of immigrant leaders and create inclusive, thriving workplaces.

Key insights from "IMMIGRIT" include:

Why immigrant leadership is pivotal for organizational success in the era of globalization.

Strategies to harness the unique strengths of immigrant leaders.

Emerging trends and future implications for immigrant leadership in corporate environments.

For more information about "IMMIGRIT" and Ukeme Awakessien Jeter, please visit www.ukstopia.com/immigrit

About Ukeme Awakessien Jeter:

Ukeme Awakessien Jeter is Council President and Mayor of Upper Arlington Ohio, as well as a Partner at a national law firm. She is the author of the newly released book IMMIGRIT: How Immigrant Leadership Drives Organizational Success. She is a passionate advocate for immigrant rights and leadership development, leveraging her extensive international experience to drive meaningful change.

