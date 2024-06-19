Camelot Secure CEO Stanford Oliver Wins 2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Leadership Award
EINPresswire.com/ -- Camelot Secure (Camelot), a revolutionary new cybersecurity company, announced today that its CEO, Stanford Oliver (Stan), has been named a winner in the Leadership category by the prestigious 2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards, presented by the Business Intelligence Group. Stan’s submission rose to the top of the judges’ evaluations in part as a result of his pioneering leadership, innovative cybersecurity solutions, dedication to educational advancements, and ability to quickly overcome cybersecurity market challenges.
The Fortress Cybersecurity Awards honor the world's leading companies and individuals in cybersecurity innovation. Winners are selected based on their dedication to developing solutions, raising awareness, and defending against the growing threat of cyberattacks.
According to the Fortress judges’ feedback, “Stanford Oliver's remarkable journey from military service to pioneering entrepreneurship in cybersecurity showcases visionary leadership, innovation in cutting-edge solutions, and a commitment to advancing the industry's knowledge base despite market challenges, earning him recognition as a transformative leader in national security and technological innovation.”
Stan's journey from aspiring boxer to cybersecurity leader exemplifies ambition, hard work, and excellence. With over 40 years of experience, he has demonstrated exceptional national security and cybersecurity leadership through DigiFlight and Camelot Secure, contributing significantly to technological innovation. His commitment to developing cutting-edge solutions for the intelligence, defense, and aerospace sectors has bolstered the resilience of our nation’s critical infrastructure. Additionally, Stan’s dedication to mentoring STEM and cybersecurity professionals and expanding the field's knowledge base highlights his commitment to continuous improvement and societal impact.
"I am deeply humbled to receive the 2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Award for Leadership; the recognition from the judging panel is incredibly meaningful to me. I’m proud that DigiFlight and Camelot Secure have become examples of excellence, pushing the boundaries of cybersecurity to safeguard our nation's most critical assets. This award is a testament not just to the technologies we've developed but to the countless professionals I've had the privilege of working with,” said Stan Oliver.
In addition to the 2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Leadership Award, Camelot is the recipient of the following industry accolades:
-2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Award trifecta: CEO of the Year, Best Cybersecurity Startup, and Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Hunting Offering.
-Cyber Defense Magazine’s Top InfoSec Innovators Award for its Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Hunting and multiple techniques and technologies, including supply chain risk and attack surface management, network monitoring, log analysis, integrated threat intelligence feeds, and behavioral analysis.
-Camelot’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) eDiscovery Tool has been named a 2023 CSO50 Award winner from Foundry’s CSO. Camelot’s innovation achieved the distinction due to its ability to significantly reduce the cost and complexity associated with CMMC compliance by focusing on the targeted identification and organization of sensitive data.
About Camelot Secure
Camelot Secure (Camelot) is a leading cybersecurity company that takes a revolutionary approach to protecting digital assets. Unlike traditional cybersecurity solutions that rely on reactive measures, Camelot operates from a threat perspective, proactively identifying and mitigating threats before they can cause damage. In addition, the company leverages a world-class workforce of the military, intelligence community, and private sector experts to protect our customers' data and systems, their components, and common cyber-attack surfaces. The company uses the most advanced solutions to address cybersecurity challenges, including proactive, persistent automated Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Hunt tools and offensive attack surface monitoring technologies. Through these services, Camelot enables its customers to be more proactive and predictive in their approach to cybersecurity, delivering exceptional value and empowering businesses to protect their digital assets like never before.
