Ron Mark Teams Up with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author "Influence and Impact" with Chris Voss

Ron Mark

CHICAGO, IL, USA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is delighted to announce that Ron Mark, a seasoned expert in the financial markets and a distinguished advisor, has signed a publishing deal to co-author the eagerly awaited book, Influence and Impact. This collaborative work, featuring renowned negotiation expert Chris Voss and other leading professionals, delves into the transformative power of persuasion in the business world. Ron Mark's extensive experience and deep insights will add a significant dimension to this project.

Ron Mark has provided expertise in the financial markets for over three decades, specializing in investment strategies, income focused portfolio construction, tax-efficient retirement income planning, and legacy wealth building. His commitment to guiding clients through volatile market conditions has earned him a reputation for offering robust financial solutions, including guaranteed tax-free income streams and life insurance plans, long-term care, and principal protection plans.

Ron is passionate about empowering both men and women to ensure they are adequately prepared for retirement, particularly regarding their assets. His profound knowledge in insurance and business management is instrumental in informing, protecting, and educating his clients, helping them achieve their individual financial and estate goals. Ron holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from The University of Illinois.

He is certified with his Series 65 and Series 3 security licenses, along with Life/Health licenses, and is a certified Elite POZ Advisor specializing in creating tax-free income streams. As a financial educator through the National Society of Financial Educators and a member of the Society for Financial Awareness, Ron is dedicated to enhancing the financial literacy of pre-retirees. He conducts courses on university and college campuses across the country, aimed at increasing awareness about financial issues so pre-retirees can make informed choices about their retirement.

Ron has also served as a board member of the University of Illinois Alumni Association and CASL, where he administered finance and risk management tasks. Outside of his professional endeavors, Ron enjoys spending time with his family and engaging in hobbies such as martial arts, cooking, traveling, reading books, and golf.

This upcoming book, Influence and Impact, promises to be an influential addition to the literature on business, benefitting from Ron Mark's extensive background and thought leadership.

Stay tuned for what is sure to be an insightful and impactful contribution to the field. Ron Mark is accessible for further insights and collaboration via email at rmark@ciacinc.com.