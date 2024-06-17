At Hummelstown Small Businesses, Governor Shapiro Highlights Proposed Investments in PA Main Streets and Downtowns

The Governor’s proposed budget invests $25 million in main streets and small businesses and provides $600 million in total funding to grow our economy and create economic opportunity for all Pennsylvanians.

The Shapiro Administration has visited small businesses all across the Commonwealth since the Governor’s budget address, with visits to Allegheny, Bedford, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Northampton, Philadelphia, Somerset, Union, Venango, and Wayne counties.

Hummelstown, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger, Representative Tom Mehaffie, and local leaders visited small businesses in Hummelstown to highlight the proposed $25 million for the Main Street Matters program in the Governor’s 2024-25 budget proposal to support the downtowns, main streets, and commercial corridors that are the backbone of Pennsylvania’s communities.

“From our small towns to our big cities, every Pennsylvania community has a main street – they are critical to our economic strength, and I want to continue to invest in and support the main streets and small businesses across the Commonwealth,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “That’s why my budget proposes $25 million for a new Main Street Matters program to support small businesses like those here in Hummelstown by awarding community grants to upgrade our main streets with new sidewalks and streetlights, and support small business owners with grants and loans to repair their facades or buy new equipment. My budget creates real economic opportunity for our small businesses, Pennsylvania entrepreneurs, downtowns, and main streets – and now is the time to invest to make a real impact.”

Governor Shapiro’s proposed investment to create the new Main Street Matters program builds upon and modernizes the existing successes of the Keystone Communities Program (KCP) and will be administered through DCED. Governor Shapiro and Secretary Siger recently announced nearly $7 million in Keystone Communities grants to support 49 community improvement projects in 25 counties across the Commonwealth – after receiving 117 applications for the program requesting more than $24 million in funding. This demonstrates the need for more state investments in the growth and stability of neighborhoods, main streets and downtown districts so that Pennsylvania’s communities and their residents can thrive.

“Main streets like this one in Hummelstown are more than community hubs, they are the economic engines that fuel local and regional growth,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “Supporting main streets will result in more thriving communities, growing businesses, and a higher quality of life for Pennsylvanians – but it’s going to take a real commitment. Governor Shapiro’s $25 million proposal for the Main Street Matters program is the bold investment that every region across our Commonwealth needs and deserves.”

Run by DCED, the KCP encourages the creation of partnerships between the public and private sectors that support the growth and stability of neighborhoods and communities; social and economic diversity; and a strong and secure quality of life. Local governments, redevelopment and housing authorities, nonprofit organizations, community development corporations, and business, neighborhood, and downtown improvement districts are all eligible to apply for KCP grant funding.

While in Hummelstown, Governor Shapiro, Secretary Siger, and Representative Mehaffie visited Toys on the Square, What Momma Makes, and The 1762 Kitchen and Cocktails at the Warwick Hotel and met with their owners.

“Hummelstown is a vibrant, walkable community with shops, restaurants, services and special events beloved by so many of us who call Dauphin County home. It truly offers something for everyone,” said Representative Tom Mehaffie. “Hummelstown’s revitalization, which is on full display during its popular Second Friday series, demonstrates the good that can come from public-private partnerships like the ones being championed by the Governor.”

“The Governor’s Main Street Matters initiative is an investment in small towns and small businesses that has the potential of making a large difference in a community,” said Hummelstown Mayor David Roeting. “A community’s health starts with their downtown businesses – and Hummelstown is fortunate to have restaurants, retail stores, and professionals that include doctors, lawyers, and an auto repair shop that’s just a block off the square. These businesses provide quality jobs and spur interest for those and others to buy and invest in homes here in the borough. All of us see the benefits forthcoming when we invest in having successful businesses in small communities such as Hummelstown.”

“With the initiative to have Governor Shapiro come in to shine some light on Hummelstown and why we believe that Hummelstown is a wonderful space to bring a little bit of help. When you have a community that has all of these different people that actually care about what’s going on, you feel like you have a place where you can grow up and it’s just such an awesome, awesome town,” said Kylie Deimler, Co-Owner of the 1762 at the Warwick Hotel. “I think Governor Shapiro and I have very many similarities – we both invest in towns. And it’s not just the town themselves – it’s the people. My husband and I have invested in three towns right down the line. It’s really important for us to put out our voices as community members to say this is what we need, and this is why we need it.”

Governor Shapiro knows that supporting our small businesses and commercial corridors is critical to our communities and economic success – and he and his Administration have been traveling the Commonwealth visiting Main Streets in Lemoyne, West Philadelphia, Honesdale, Mount Lebanon, Bedford, Lewisburg, Somerset, Hazleton, Media, Bethlehem, Ephrata, Franklin, and New Cumberland to promote his budget proposal.

For more information on how the Governor’s proposed budget will create opportunity for all Pennsylvanians, visit Shapiro’s budget website.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Governor’s Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov, 717.783.1116

Penny Ickes, DCED, dcedpress@pa.gov

# # #