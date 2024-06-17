Notice of Finding of No Significant Impact and Notice of Intent to Request Release of Funds: CDBG FY25

These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the City of Boston Mayor’s Office of Housing

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about July 6, 2024, the City of Boston, acting through its Mayor’s Office of Housing, will submit a request to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the release of Federal funds through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program pursuant to the authority of Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended (t42 U.S.C. 5301 et seq.), for the following programs:

Existing Homeowner Rehabilitation Program (FY2025 ): The Existing Homeowner Rehabilitation Program is a continuation program that commences on July 1, 2024. This program provides a combination of loans, grants, discount financing and technical assistance to Boston's homeowners to make needed property improvements. Activities include small-scale rehab of owner-occupied 1-4 family buildings; emergency repairs and substantial rehab for senior homeowners; substantial rehab of city-purchased REO’s; and a purchase rehab program (up to $60,000) for foreclosed (REO) properties. The total amount of CDBG federal funds will be approximately $3,265,233.

Lead Paint Abatement Program (FY2025) : The Lead Paint Abatement Program is a continuation program that commences on July 1, 2024. The Program provides grants and loans to abate lead paint hazards in homeownership and rental housing occupied by low-income households with children under the age of six. The total amount of CDBG federal funds will be approximately $1,158.

Grassroots Program (FY2025) : The Grassroots Program is a continuation program that commences on July 1, 2024. This program supports the development of community gardens. The program provides grants, technical assistance and vacant land to neighborhood groups and non-profits. The program does not pay for ongoing maintenance of the open space. The total amount of CDBG federal funds will be approximately $1,013,938.

Boston Main Streets Program (FY2025) : The Boston Main Streets Program is a continuation program that commences on July 1, 2024. The program provides assistance to designated Main Street districts in five areas: (1) design; (2) organizational; (3) promotional; (4) economic restructuring; and (5) technology. Assistance is provided through non-profit Main Streets organizations in 19 designated Main Streets districts. The total amount of CDBG federal funds will be approximately $680,020.

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The City of Boston has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. As individual activities are identified, an environmental review related to floodplains, wetlands, site contamination and historic resources would be undertaken. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) and will be made available for review electronically. Please submit your request by email to erresponses@boston.gov.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to erresponses@boston.gov. All comments received by July 5, 2024 will be considered by the City of Boston prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

RELEASE OF FUNDS

The City of Boston certifies to HUD that Michelle Wu, in her official capacity as Mayor, consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the City of Boston to use Program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

HUD will accept objections to its release of funds and the City of Boston’s certification for a period of fifteen (15) days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later), only if related to one of the following factors:

(a) The certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of either City of Boston;

(b) the City of Boston has omitted a step or failed to make a decision of finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58;

(c) the grant recipient has committed funds or incurred costs not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or

(d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality.

Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58) and shall be emailed to: CPDRROFBOS@HUD.gov. Potential objectors should contact HUD to verify the actual last day if the objection period.

Mayor Michelle Wu

City of Boston

1 City Hall Plaza

Boston, MA 02201