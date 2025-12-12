Planning Advances Redevelopment of Public Land in the Marine Park and Charlestown Navy Yard

The Planning Department this month recommended approval of real estate actions to advance the redevelopment of Parcel M in the Raymond L. Flynn Marine Park and Pier 5 in the Charlestown Navy Yard, and recommended an extension of the Office to Residential Conversion Program to the BPDA Board. Staff also recommended approval of nine new development projects representing approximately 321,688 square feet (SF). All were approved. The newly approved development proposals will create 278 new homes, including 170 units that are designated income-restricted, and will support approximately 296 construction jobs and 159 permanent jobs. The projects advanced today will help make Boston a more resilient, affordable, and equitable city.

Office to Residential Conversion Program extended

The Planning Department recommended and received approval to extend the Office to Residential Conversion Program. The program, which formally launched in October of 2023, has received 22 applications to convert 1.2 million square feet of office space across 27 buildings into 1,517 new homes, including 284 income-restricted units, far exceeding initial city goals. Four projects totaling 236 units are currently under construction, and one of the first buildings to apply for the program at 281 Franklin Street has already fully tenanted its 15 units. A total of 251 units are either under construction or completed. Applicants during this extended period must commit to pulling a full building permit and starting construction by December 31, 2027 to benefit from the program.

Real Estate

Planning advances redevelopment of Parcel M on the South Boston Waterfront

The Board awarded tentative designation to Marcus Partners for the redevelopment of Parcel M in the Raymond L. Flynn Marine Park (RLFMP) at 3 Dolphin Way. Marcus Partners is proposing a new advanced marine manufacturing and research and development facility to support the development, integration, and testing of marine technologies. The project would also install a new floating dock at the East Jetty. The proposal is estimated to create hundreds of temporary construction jobs and new permanent ‘blue tech’ research and development jobs. Like all publicly-owned parcels in the RLFMP, the selected development team will be required to meet Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion evaluation criterion, including Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (M/WBEs) in all aspects of their development process.

Planning advances redevelopment of Pier 5 in Charlestown

The Board awarded tentative designation to Courageous Sailing to redevelop Pier 5 in the Charlestown Navy Yard. Staff issued the original RFP for this site in September 2024 focusing on creating public open space and enhancing waterfront access and education. Because of the significant deterioration of the current pier, the RFP also included up to $8 million in public funding for the pier’s rehabilitation or demolition. The requirements of the RFP were based on extensive feedback from the community over the last several years. The Courageous Sailing team, which currently operates out of nearby Pier 4, is proposing to demolish the current pier and build a new building and public open space including: a roof terrace, harbor pool and floating dock, an ecological learning lagoon, and a public venue. The new building on site would include classrooms, office space, concessions, and other public amenities, increasing year-round public access to the waterfront. The team will continue to refine their proposal with Planning Department staff over the next year.

Planning staff advance an Invitation For Bids (IFB) to extend Harborwalk in Charlestown

The Board accepted a $500,000 grant from the state Department of Conservation and Recreation’s MassTrails program and approved an IFB to advance the construction of the Little Mystic Channel Harborwalk Extension in Charlestown. This project will complete a missing section of the Boston Harborwalk, providing connectivity, supporting pedestrian safety, and allowing equitable access to the waterfront.

Development Projects

15 Supertest Street grocery store and housing project, and Hood Park PDA amendment move forward

Housing: 32 residential units, 26 income-restricted units

Jobs: Approximately 52 construction jobs, approximately 34 permanent jobs

Community: New local grocery store

Sustainability: LEED Gold, all-electric building

Located in Charlestown, the project at 15 Supertest Street will build a new grocery store with 32 homes above it. Of those units, 26 will be income-restricted. The income-restricted units are being delivered early as part of the income-restricted unit requirement from the proposed 25 Supertest Street hotel and residential project. A grocery store and affordable housing were identified as key community needs in PLAN: Charlestown. The project will also contribute new landscaping, public realm improvements, $18,595 to the Boston Transportation Department in support of the bikeshare system, and more than $102,000 in mitigation funding.

4259-4267 Washington Street project will create new senior housing in Roslindale and incorporate hallmark features of Squares + Streets zoning

Housing: 41 housing units for seniors, all income-restricted

Jobs: Approximately 38 construction jobs

Community: Home for the Thrift Shop of Boston in Roslindale Square

Sustainability: NZC compliant, Passive House-Certified, close proximity to public transportation

This project will transform a prior bank parking lot into a six-story building with ground-floor retail and housing above. Located in the heart of Roslindale Square, the building will create 41 homes for seniors and older adults (age 55+), all of which will be income-restricted at or below 60 percent AMI. Residents will have access to a multi-purpose room, a fitness center, bike storage, management offices, shared laundry, a roof deck, and resident services. A transit-oriented development, the project is located near a number of MBTA bus routes and the Roslindale Village Commuter Rail. The project will also include an outdoor courtyard and improvements to the public realm along Washington Street such as widening the sidewalks, protecting three existing trees, and planting at least two additional trees.

This project is fully zoning compliant and is the first project to be approved in Roslindale Square since the area was rezoned with Squares + Streets zoning districts. The project incorporates the vision of Squares + Streets with active ground floor uses, new homes near transit and small businesses, and community spaces including a courtyard and roof deck.

Senior housing project at 151 Lenox Street moves forward in Roxbury

Housing: 38 units of income-restricted, senior housing

Jobs: Approximately 30 construction jobs

Community: Ground floor community room, resident services, programming for seniors, close proximity to neighborhood resources

Sustainability: NZC compliant, fully electric building, Passive House

Located in Roxbury, this transit-oriented development will turn a vacant publicly-owned lot into 38 units of income-restricted senior housing. The project also plans to partner with local organizations to deliver health, wellness, education, and cultural programs to residents. Public realm improvements will include reconstructing sidewalks and planting new street trees.

Majority income-restricted housing project moves forward at 294 Hyde Park Avenue in Jamaica Plain

Housing: 48 residential units, 43 income-restricted units

Jobs: Approximately 44 construction jobs

Community: Public realm improvements

Sustainability: All-electric, NZC compliant

Located in Jamaica Plain, this project will create 48 new homes, 43 of which will be income-restricted. These will be a mix of studios, one-, two-, and three- bedroom units. The building will also include bike parking and recreational space for tenants. The project will also improve the public realm by widening the sidewalks on site and adding or preserving trees. The building will be all-electric and Net Zero Carbon compliant, contributing to the City’s sustainability goals.

1 Longfellow Place project to convert offices to housing

Housing: 24 housing units, five income-restricted

Jobs: Approximately 11 construction jobs

Community: New residents living Downtown

Sustainability: Adaptive re-use and preservation of existing building

This project will renovate two floors of office space into 24 new homes Downtown, including five income-restricted units. The two-tower, 38-story building is already primarily residential. This project is one of 22 applicants to Mayor Wu’s successful Office-to-Residential Conversion Program, which is on track to create more than 1,500 units from the conversion of 27 vacant office buildings.

Project at 1 & 10 Emerson Place to bring new homes Downtown

Housing: 33 housing units, six income-restricted

Jobs: Approximately 18 construction jobs

Community: New residents living Downtown

Sustainability: Adaptive re-use and preservation of existing building

This project will renovate office space into housing in two buildings that are already primarily residential. The renovation will deliver 33 new homes Downtown, six of which will be income-restricted. This project is one of 22 applicants to Mayor Wu’s successful Office-to-Residential Conversion Program, which is on track to create more than 1,500 units from the conversion of 27 vacant office buildings.

Project at 1028-1032 Dorchester Avenue to bring new housing to Dorchester

Housing: 22 residential units, four income-restricted units

Jobs: Local business to tenant ground floor

Community: Public realm improvements, bike parking, close proximity to public transportation

Sustainability: Solar-ready roof

Located in Savin Hill, this project will build a new four-story building with 22 residential units, four of which will be income-restricted. These will be a mix of studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. The project is a transit-oriented development, will include bike parking on site, and will contribute $8,008 to the Boston Transportation Department in support of the bikeshare system.

110 Wales Street will bring new homeownership opportunities to Mattapan

Housing: 40 homeownership units, seven income-restricted units

Jobs: Approximately 41 construction jobs

Community: Public realm improvements

Sustainability: Passive House, all-electric, solar panels, EV charging stations, green roof and rain garden

This project will build a new five-story building with 40 homes, seven of which will be income-restricted. This project will contribute $11,000 to the Boston Transportation Department in support of the bikeshare system, and will improve the public realm by widening the sidewalks on site and adding or preserving trees.

New office and assembly space move forward at 100 Magazine Street in Newmarket

Jobs: New office and assembly space

Community: Public realm improvements

Sustainability: Increased tree canopy, new EV parking

This project will renovate a vacant warehouse and existing office space into new offices. This project falls within the PLAN: Newmarket study area which encourages the preservation and growth of industrial jobs. Exterior improvements will be made to the existing building, including a new roof, facade and window renovations. Nearly 50 trees and pollinator planting beds will be placed across the site to help minimize the urban heat island effect. Other pedestrian-focused improvements include widening sidewalks and narrowing the driveway curb cuts on site. The project will also contribute $10,285 to the Boston Transportation Department to support the bikeshare system.

In addition to these projects, the board approved:

An update to a previously approved project at Allston Square to reduce the amount of parking on site.

An update to a previously approved project at 257 Washington Street to increase the number of income-restricted and family-sized units on site.

A change of use at 4 Alger Street from industrial to exercise and entertainment.

An Invitation for Bid (IFB) to realign Fid Kennedy Avenue in the RLFMP.

A Demonstration Project Plan for 11 Ashmont Park to facilitate the property being acquired and redeveloped for use by the Boston Fire Department.

